Jessy and the Lions get one last chance for finals footy

JOSH PRESTON
16th Mar 2019 11:42 AM
AUSSIE RULES: Gympie's Jessy Keeffe has retained her spot in the Brisbane Lions AFLW squad to take on cellar dwellers Collingwood in their final regular season fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions face a desperate must-win situation to qualify for the AFLW finals but will be buoyed by Conference B foe Geelong's 31-point loss to a plucky GWS to open the round last night.

The Cats (3-4) loss helps the Lions (2-4) chances of finishing top two in the conference and advancing to the finals, but they must overcome Collingwood (0-6) away from home at Victoria Park.

The Giants (2-5) ended their disappointing campaign in the best possible way with their 6.5 (41) to 1.4 (10) win, plummeting Geelong's percentage to just 65.2 and opening the way for the Lions to steal a finals spot.

Keeffe, again named across coach Craig Starcevich's half forward line, will look to replicate her Round 5 AFLW Team of the Week performance when she rotates through the ruck with teammate Sabrina Frederick-Traub.

The Lions play the Magpies at 1.05pm tomorrow afternoon.

