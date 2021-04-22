Menu
Triple M radio star Jess Eva has revealed how much she was offered to promote adult toys and why she rejected the offer.
Jess Eva spills on lucrative sex toy offer

by Andrew Bucklow
22nd Apr 2021 10:22 AM

Radio star Jess Eva has revealed how much money she was offered to promote an "adult toy" on her social media channels.

The co-host of Triple M Sydney's Moonman in the Morning said on air this morning that "over the last two weeks I have been inundated with adult toy companies asking me to promote their products for money".

Eva, who finished third on I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here earlier this year, said the companies approached her via social media.

"They've said, 'Hey, we've seen you on Instagram and we would like to pay you to get one of our toys … would you like to post some pictures and we'll give you some free toys?'" she told her radio co-hosts Lawrence Mooney and Chris Page.

Jess Eva, Jack Vidgen and Pettifleur Berenger on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here in 2021. Picture: Supplied/Channel 10

When asked what the pictures would look like, Eva explained: "Normally what happens, if you see … other ladies do it, they have this big toy and they put it next to their face and they have a big smile like they've just had a really good afternoon."

Eva rejected all four offers, saying: "I appreciate it but honest to god I've never been in that world, I've never tried it."

She also revealed how much she was offered by one of the companies, saying on Triple M:

"I got offered $8000 to post one of the photos of the adult toy."

 

Moonman In The Morning airs 6-9am weekdays on Sydney's 104.9 Triple M

Originally published as Jess Eva spills on lucrative sex toy offer

