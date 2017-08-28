25°
News

Jess draws massive Muster crowd on Saturday night

Shelley Strachan | 28th Aug 2017 8:58 AM
A huge crowd gathered on the hill at the Muster Main Stage on Saturday night.
A huge crowd gathered on the hill at the Muster Main Stage on Saturday night. Jason Dougherty

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH not a drop of rain and mild temperatures, perfect weather drew close to 30,000 patrons to this year's Gympie Music Muster.

The Amamoor Creek campgrounds were at capacity by Saturday, and true to the Muster's family friendly atmosphere, security faced next to no trouble both in camping and on-site. In the festival precinct itself, patrons enjoyed a host of exciting performances, with some unexpected surprises as well.

Coming back to her country roots was headliner Jessica Mauboy. The megastar was completely at home at the top of the all-Aussie line-up, getting the crowd dancing along to her biggest pop hits with a full brass band. The Muster hill came alive on Saturday night with her rousing sing-along of Better Be Home Soon by Crowded House, with the largest numbers seen for a headline act in many years.

Adam Brand even brought up some pint-sized fans from the crowd to rock out on the Main Stage; each left with a signed guitar and the memory of a lifetime.

Friday night created Muster history, with a meaningful Paint This Land sing-along on the hill, led by everyone's favourite blues duo Busby Marou. The crowd joined together and raised their voices in celebration of music, mateship and making a difference.　

Young rising star Caitlyn Shadbolt got the audiences going on Saturday, and even brought her friend and duet partner Reece Mastin up on stage as a special surprise. The two performed their song Me Without You from Caitlyn's new album to an enthusiastic Main Stage crowd.

What makes the Muster so special is its emphasis on collaboration, which saw many acts making surprise guest appearances in one another's sets. As well as Reece and Caitlyn, Brooke McClymont jumped on stage with hubby Adam Eckersley, Dean Ray and Melanie Dyer surprised fans with a sweet duet, Adam Brand and Travis Collins shared the stage for a rendition of I Fought the Law, and Jessica Mauboy invited friend from Tamworth Loren Ryan to join her highly anticipated set on the Main Stage.

Line-dancing and bush poetry kicked off each day at 8:30am, and the fun didn't stop until the last act at the Crow Bar at 2am. The kids were catered for, with Amber Lawrence getting tiny toes tapping Friday and Saturday in The Grove, and plenty of fun around the site for the little ones.

A well-received new element of the program was The Electric 80's Show in the Crow Bar. Decked out in tutus, tights, headbands and fluro, patrons danced until the wee hours, before wandering down the Muster's lantern-lit forest paths to their tents. Also popular in the Crow Bar were new talent Hurricane Fall, who played Friday, Saturday and Sunday to a packed tent.

The Fender Jam highlighted some of the country's best guitarists in a night of pure shredding, featuring big names Travis Collins, Adam Eckersley, Joe Robinson, Matt Smith of Thirsty Merc, as well as surprise crowd-favourite Reece Mastin. 　

The Gympie Music Muster, made famous as the biggest not-for-profit camping and music festival in Australia, has raised over $15 million for various charities over its 36 years. This year's charity partner Mates4Mates is an organisation which assists ex-servicemen and women when they return from duty. The Mates4Mates team at the Muster this year collected patrons' kind donations across all four days, highlighting the true giving spirit of the festival.

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment gympie muster gympiemuster2017 music muster

Won't get more affordable than Cooloola Cove

Won't get more affordable than Cooloola Cove

'You'll go from Cairns to Pottsville without finding anything that price near the coast'

'Council is throwing away its most promising asset'

Mike Becker from Becker Helicopters.

Don't give away Gympie region's most valuable resource: letter

Were Rattler warning signs ignored?

A Gympie letter writer says the project to resurrect the Mary Valley Rattler (pictured here with Geoff Johanson and Brian Davis) has raised many questions which need to be answered.

Letter writer says questions must be asked about Rattler project.

One Nation wants better roads for Gympie

Gympie One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson (inset) said the Gympie region deserves better road care from the state.

Gympie candidate says people shouldn't have to 'put up with them'.

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CHANNEL Ten has been saved, with American broadcaster CBS Corporation inking a deal to buy the troubled network.

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

The major GoT character who needs to die

Sorry Cersei, but we think your time might be up.

IT'S time for Game of Thrones to finally make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

Surprising truth about being a high class escort

High class escort Samantha X.

There are three questions I get asked all the time

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

WINNERS: Clint and Hannah finally find their design mojo.

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

HUGE POTENTIAL

Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

Here's a great opportunity to develop and profit or just enjoy the quiet lifestyle with this unique piece of country. 25.6 acres (10.39ha) with DA approval to...

BRING THE HORSES!

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 GENUINE OFFERS...

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

SO CLOSE TO PARADISE

18 Palmer Street, Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $185,000

We are proud to market this1854m2 of easterly facing land, walking distance to schools, shops and hotel in the tranquil township of Kin Kin. The land has a gentle...

ONE BLOCK OR TWO

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $175,000

This beautifully presented 1669m2 parcel of land situated in Noosa Hinterlands golden triangle with an easterly aspect has just become available for sale. This...

TOO GOOD TO MISS!!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $249,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

Why Tin Can Bay is not just a sleepy fishing village

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.Photo Craig Warhurst / Gympie Times

"We are attracting a wide range of buyers”

Gympie's property market on the cusp of doing something special

Infrastructure improvements like the Aquatic Centre are assisting the Gympie property market.

Gympie's property market is a puzzle

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.