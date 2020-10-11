Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tim Jerome.
Tim Jerome.
News

Jerome: ‘I will make state take over the Rattler’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor by Tim Jerome, independent candidate for Gympie

If there is a hung Parliament what will I do or how would I vote?

I have given it much thought if there was a hung parliament and how would I vote.

My first and only thoughts are for this Gympie region. I will put the Gympie region first in my deciding vote.

For me that means how can I benefit this region financially or how can I get our tax dollar and spend it back into our region.

At the moment our rate dollar is being spent on financing the Rattler train. In the future it is going to cost us millions to maintain tracks and bridges.

If elected I will be making it a condition that state take over the running of Rattler train financially.

This will save our region literally tens of millions over the coming years.

My second condition will be for State or our tax dollar to pay for a new indoor sports and cultural stadium.

I am all about working with local government.

I have talked with Cr Bob Fredman of whom I have formed a good personal relationship with and believe this and attracting government agencies into our region will be most beneficial for our Region.

To see all my policies please go to www.timjerome.com.au.

READ MORE

gympie news gympie region letter to the editor opinion queensland election 2020 tim jerome
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        Premium Content SHOCKING: Gympie punters lose $2m on pokies in one month

        News Gambling Reform Advocate Tim Costello says the situation was “entirely avoidable” across Queensland, blames government.

        Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

        Premium Content Trio at large after ‘serious’ Blue Bar bashing

        Crime Police have urged three men to ‘come forward’ after another man was bashed outside...

        Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Premium Content Man fights for life after brawl outside Sunshine Coast pub

        Breaking Man rushed to hospital after Sunshine Coast assault

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1