Jerome demands Fredman, Walker state their Rattler opinion

LETTER TO EDITOR:

WITH three days left until the election I believe it is important for the other two candidates in Division 8 by-election to publicly voice where they stand in regards to the Rattler.

Bob Fredman Scott Kovacevic

CLICK HERE: Who will win the race for Division 8?

READ MORE: Will a 'patsy' take the fall for the Rattler?

Would I have paid $17.5 million to get this project going? The answer is no.

But the facts are we have, so we need to make it a goer.

It's time to stop being politically correct with our answers and state what we think and where we stand.

Julie Walker Scott Kovacevic

Tim Jerome,

Kenman Rd,

Candidate or Division 8