News

Jerome demands Fredman, Walker state their Rattler opinion

Shelley Strachan
by
3rd May 2018
LETTER TO EDITOR:

WITH three days left until the election I believe it is important for the other two candidates in Division 8 by-election to publicly voice where they stand in regards to the Rattler.

Would I have paid $17.5 million to get this project going? The answer is no.

But the facts are we have, so we need to make it a goer.

It's time to stop being politically correct with our answers and state what we think and where we stand.

Tim Jerome,

Kenman Rd,

Candidate or Division 8

