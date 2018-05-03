Jerome demands Fredman, Walker state their Rattler opinion
LETTER TO EDITOR:
WITH three days left until the election I believe it is important for the other two candidates in Division 8 by-election to publicly voice where they stand in regards to the Rattler.
Would I have paid $17.5 million to get this project going? The answer is no.
But the facts are we have, so we need to make it a goer.
It's time to stop being politically correct with our answers and state what we think and where we stand.
Tim Jerome,
Kenman Rd,
Candidate or Division 8