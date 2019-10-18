Jen reignites controversial Friends debate

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross and Matthew Perry as Chandler and Courteney Cox as Monica in Friends.

JENNIFER Aniston reignited an age-old debate among Friends fans in the comments of her first-ever Instagram post.

The 50-year-old actress caused a stir when she joined the social media app this week, sharing an image of her reuniting with the entire cast of the hit '90s sitcom.

Fans far and wide - including former US Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe - were quick to take note of the post.

She asked Aniston a question about her character, Rachel Green, and her post-finale relationship with David Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller.

"ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!???" Bristowe, 34, asked in her comment.

"Well we're on a break," Aniston replied.

One of the many, many times a frustrated Ross tells Rachel they were ‘on a break’. Picture: Supplied

Bristowe shared the exchange in a separate post on her own account with the caption: "The one where I sh*t my pants."

As savvy Friends fans will note, the term "break" plays a significant role in the series. In season 3, episode 15, Ross became too jealous of Rachel's co-worker, Mark. Fed up, she suggested they take a "break".

A distraught Ross quickly found himself in bed with the girl from the local copy store and when Rachel found out, they were finished.

Although they would reconcile by the series finale, the question of whether or not Ross cheated or if they were indeed on a break was a running gag throughout the show.

Schwimmer was among Aniston's co-stars who welcomed her to Instagram.

On Wednesday, he shared a picture that features what appears to be Lego versions of his and Aniston's characters at the famous, fictional Central Perk coffee shop where a lot of the series took place.

"Hi Jen! x," he captioned the snap.

Schwimmer's on-screen sister, Courteney Cox, welcomed her Friends co-star and real-life close pal with a bit of nostalgia as well, quoting her line from the first episode in a post dedicated to Aniston.

It comes as Aniston's longtime stylists, Nina and Clare Hallworth, offered a rare peek into the actress' impressive wardrobe.

In a photo posted on their Instagram, Aniston is seen standing in front of three giant rows of clothing and accessories.

