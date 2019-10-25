Jen Aniston’s genius Instagram tactic

Jennifer Aniston has come up with a way to make sure she doesn’t get addicted to Instagram. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

JENNIFER Aniston famously joined Instagram last week, reaching 1 million followers in just 45 minutes.

Now, with 16 million followers, Aniston, 50, has received well over a million likes on each post. Her second post garnered 21.2 million likes.

"I won't let it be addictive. I decided to get two different phones," Aniston told The Los Angeles Times. "So one sits in my office and when that (Instagramming) has to happen, I'll commit to that."

Aniston, who will appear in AppleTV+'s Morning Wars, was reportedly gifted an iPhone 11, as were other stars who'll appear in the streamer's original content. (Presumably, that's where a second phone came from.)

As to her reluctance to join in the first place, the answer is simple.

"The thing I don't want to do, which was always a hesitation for me in the beginning, is be consumed by it," the Friends star said. "I don't want to become distracted like that."

Aniston currently follows 179 accounts and has yet to take advantage of other features, such as Stories and Highlights.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in Apple’s upcoming show, Morning Wars.

"I already get distracted enough by other things in life," Aniston added. "But I'm very happy that it seems to have been a fun thing and that it seems to be well received.

"I could see how it's fun to creatively put those little bits together, be funny, make fun of yourself and have fun just in general. And being able to connect with fans and it makes them very happy."

