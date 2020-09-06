Jemma wows the crowd at Kilkivan gathering

Story Dog Jemma dazzled the crowd in Kilkivan during the week.

SENIOR residents of Kilkivan and district were treated to an interesting line-up at the fortnightly gathering of the Seniors’ Social Hub during the week, at the Supper Room facility of Kilkivan Community Hall.

KILKIVAN NEWS: Lesley McArthur and Cherrilyn Patrick (in cardigan) at the Seniors' Social Hub

Guest speaker Pat Lovell, from the Sunshine Coast, accompanied by her (senior) dog Jemma, explained the history of the global Story Dog project.

Pat Lovell with her Story Dog Jemma with Seniors' Social Hub organiser Robert Thompson in Kilkivan.

Karen Blackburn (in black) of Kilkivan and Jan Ferguson (orange top) enjoyed a chat and a cuppa.

It operates across all states in Australia, and aims to engage and encourage Year 2 readers in those schools lucky enough to be partners of the project.

The mission is to “make reading fun for children so they become confident, life-long readers”. The children are not judged by their canine listener and are therefore more likely to increase their reading skills.

Joe Peterson (blue shirt) (Woolooga) and Dave McPhee (Kilkivan) enjoyed the Story Dog presentation in Kilkivan.

The morning’s other speaker was pharmacist Nicole Coleman who works in Kilkivan’s latest main street enterprise.

Mavis O'Neill (seated) is presented with the Samsung tablet by key organiser of the Seniors Social Hub, Lesley Thompson.

She was able to explain the range of chemist services available to both locals and travellers, and reported that she had been busy since doors opened in late July.

Art inspirer Jan Ferguson from Goomeri again demonstrated and encouraged artistic flair as she quickly produced original coaster designs to appreciative on-lookers.

Hayden Winn displays the coaster painted by Jan Ferguson outside the Kilkivan Community Hall today

As an incentive to increase the digital literacy levels of older residents, The Gympie Times On-line and Newscorp recently donated a Samsung tablet which was drawn from the names of all locals who attended the first two hub sessions hosted by Kilkivan & District Community Care Assn Inc.

Jan Kirby (bright pink) and Robyn Ditton (more muted pink, right) enjoyed catching up.

Long-term Cinnabar and now Kilkivan resident Mavis O’Neill was the lucky winner.