Horn pulls no punches as Tszyu rivalry heats up

Tim Tszyu is hoping to take the next step up the boxing ladder on Wednesday night.

JEFF Horn hears the footsteps.

He knows Tim Tszyu is on his heels.

"That's not a problem," Australia's top boxer said.

"It's good to see that I'm now the one being chased, instead of doing all the chasing.

"I am at the top of the tree."

But Horn is clever.

From the top of his tree he reads the leaves, and is aware that a showdown against Tszyu is inevitable, most likely next year.

So on Wednesday, Horn will fly from home in Brisbane to be ringside at The Star Casino to watch Tszyu headline his first pay-per-view bout, for the Australian super-welterweight title against champion Joel Camilleri.

Horn will get a close-up inspection of this rising star, whose surname is synonymous with boxing greatness.

"The son of Kostya Tszyu; he does have that pressure on his shoulders as far as his dad, I never had that," Horn said.

"I think Tim has potential, but I don't think he has the explosiveness of his dad.

Jeff Horn will have a front row seat at the Star Casino.

"I don't see him living up to his dad just yet.

"He can punch hard, I can see that. It will be interesting to see how he goes against Joel.

"I am only interested in world title fights or big money fights; I've made that clear to my team.

"Tim doesn't have a world title, so can he be a big-money fight for me? Potentially. But he is going to have to make some statements, he's going to have to knock over some decent names and Joel is one of those.

"He needs to keep having impressive performances because that's exactly what I had to do to get here.

"Tim needs to have big fights and win them convincingly and then we can talk."

Tim Tszyu and Joel Camilleri at the weigh in for their fight.

Horn's camp is already in discussions to fight the world's highest-paid boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at the end of this year.

"Canelo is with (streaming broadcaster) DAZN and they just want to put fights out, he wants to fight anyone they put in front of him, so it's just a matter of if they think a fight between myself and him can sell, which I think certainly can because I beat Manny Pacquiao, who lost to Floyd Mayweather, who beat Canelo," Horn said.

"It is a fight I certainly want.

"If I can't get it, then it will be interesting to see who my promoter and management can get, because as I said, I only want title fights or big-money fights."

Tszyu has made it clear that Horn is on his hit list, but realises that to become a pay-per-view star that Main Event hopes he will be, he must start with a bang against Camilleri.

Tim Tszyu has Jeff Horn in his sights.

"This is just the start of the journey, and Australia is going to see what I'm all about,' Tszyu said.

After some weigh-in drama on Tuesday when both fighters came in slightly over the 69.85kg, Tszyu officially recorded 69.6kg and Camilleri 69.7kg

Camilleri merely smirked throughout, given the attention on Tszyu throughout the build-up.

"The media haven't said anything about me but that's OK, I will still give you all an interview after I win," Camilleri said.