Jean Peters wins monthly medal at Gympie Ladies Golf

Staff Reporter
23rd Feb 2021 3:00 PM
GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

 

Wednesday 17th February the ladies played their first (Wednesday) Monthly Medal for 2021. Jean Peters was the overall winner and Division 1 Medal Winner with a score of 73 nett. Runner Up and winner of the Division 2 Medal was Lorraine Elliott. Ball Rundown: Stella Macklin, Del Groundwater (76), Ann Rigbye (77), Yoey Coogan (78), Dorothy Bramley (79), Marj Dakin (80). Jean won the Seniors’ comp with Del coming up trumps with the putting (29). Min Meadows will be smiling all the way to Eat at Candys, Mary Street, to enjoy her coffee

 

Saturday, 20th February a Single Stroke was played with junior, Caitlyn Wheatly, blitzing the field with 66 nett. Marj Dakin came in Runner Up with 76 nett. Ball Rundown: Karen Mills, Karen Colley, Del Groundwater (77), Stella Macklin (79), Lorraine Elliott (80).

 

Saturday 27th February is set down for a Single Stableford and Wednesday, 3rd March, ladies will be playing a Versus Par.

 

Don’t forget to put your name down for the Pink Golf Day organized on Sunday 14th March as a fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation and Little Haven Palliative Care. For more information contact Pro Shop – 1300513080 – limited spots available.

 

Happy golfing and keep smiling.

