Jean Peters and Maureen Carroll
Jean Peters and Maureen Carroll
News

Jean Peters wins Gympie Ladies golf comp

8th Feb 2021 3:30 PM
GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

Wednesday, February 6, a Single Stableford was played. Despite the heavy conditions following overnight rain, Jean Peters was a happy winner with 33 points.

Jean Peters
Jean Peters

One shot behind was Runner Up - Lydia Costello (32). Ball Rundown: Tonie Divers (29), Del Groundwater, Marj Dakin (27), Annette Slater (26). Coffee Voucher, kindly donated by Eat at Candy’s, was won by Lorraine Elliot.

Saturday, February 6, the first Monthly Medal of 2021 Competition, sponsored by Dixon Dental, was played.

Maureen Carroll came in overall winner and Division 1 Medal winner with a great score of 66 nett. Well done Maureen. Runner-up and winner of Division 2 Medal was Marj Dakin with 71. Ball Rundown Jean Peters (76), Del Groundwater, Karen Colley, Lydia Costello (83). Maureen also won the Putting (27) and Seniors’ competitions.

Away games coming up include Noosa, Bribie Island and Maroochy River Open Days. Check book and noticeboard for more information.

Maureen Carroll
Maureen Carroll

Saturday, February 11, is set down for a Single Stableford and Wednesday, 17 February, ladies will be playing for the Monthly Medal which includes Putting and Seniors.

Sean Dwyer, golf operations manager, is keen to hear from any ladies interested in coming along to the Beginner Classes he is organizing. For more details contact the Pro Shop 1300 513 080.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.

Gympie Times

