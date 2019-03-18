Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JEALOUSY: Lucas Ryan Stuart-Holmes has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment after using another man's credit card to buy cigarettes and alcohol, and making a hoax call to 000 claiming his girlfriend was on ice near her kids. His parole release date is May 18.
JEALOUSY: Lucas Ryan Stuart-Holmes has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment after using another man's credit card to buy cigarettes and alcohol, and making a hoax call to 000 claiming his girlfriend was on ice near her kids. His parole release date is May 18. contributed
Crime

Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

Katie Hall
by
18th Mar 2019 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER who made a jealousy-fuelled hoax call to 000, claiming his girlfriend was on drugs and abusing her kids, has been jailed and fined $2000.

Lucas Ryan Stuart-Holmes, 21, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today to the improper use of an emergency call service, attempted fraud, fraud and enter premises and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Stuart-Holmes made the call to 000 on September 5, telling the operator his girlfriend had been on meth and abusing her kids.

But, in reality, she was spending time with another man - a decision which made Stuart-Holmes jealous.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said her client realised it was a "stupid" decision soon after the call was made, and later that same evening reported to police that he'd made the false report.

But his lesson on morality didn't last long.

A month later, Stuart-Holmes used a credit card stolen from a car parked at Coles on Takalvan St to buy "tobacco products" from a newsagent and tobacconist.

It was only when Stuart-Holmes tried to buy $79.50 worth of alcohol at BWS that the card declined.

When he came clean to police, he said he'd "been told to do it by another male who had a knife".

Mrs Maloy said her client was a father of two who had struggled with ice use since he was 17.

"He was jealous of his girlfriend spending time with another man and made the false report, and instructs there was no reason to do so but it was 'stupid'," Mrs Maloy said.

Magistrate Gary Finger said the crimes were "obviously driven by drug use".

"Police have better things to do than take hoax calls from people who are drinking and taking drugs or want to get back at their girlfriend," Mr Finger said.

Stuart-Holmes was sentenced to six months in jail, with parole eligibility on May 18. He was fined $2000, and ordered to pay $168.77 restitution.

buncourt bundaberg magistrates court editors picks fraud hoax call lucas ryan stuart-holmes magistrate gary finger stealing sugarland triple 0
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

    premium_icon Severe storm warning issued for Gympie

    News Regions in the warning area could be prone to large hailstones and flash flooding

    • 18th Mar 2019 2:57 PM
    Coach stretchered off in crazy Gladiators draw

    premium_icon Coach stretchered off in crazy Gladiators draw

    Sport Brothers' clash ends in pain for one, red card for another.

    Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    premium_icon Time to vote out Fraser Anning

    Opinion Voters will get the chance to kick him out for his divisive rhetoric

    Construction watchdog’s next target

    premium_icon Construction watchdog’s next target

    Business QBCC takes aim at accountants keeping struggling builders afloat