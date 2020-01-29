Jealous breakup texts land Gympie woman in court

An inability to move on from an acrimonious breakup has landed an apologetic Gympie woman in court.

The 62-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, breached a domestic violence protection order twice last September when she sent text messages to the victim and his new partner.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard the woman first breached the order on September 14, just three days after it was made, when she tried to contact the victim at about 4pm.

The victim recognised her number and ignored it, but just before 11.30pm she sent four text messages to the victim on an unknown number talking about their relationship and how it ended.

At 12.26pm the next day the victim got another text from that number which read along the lines of “You’ve hurt me so much … never gave me a chance so I’ll never forget or forgive you. You keep looking”.

Just over an hour later the new partner got a text message from an unknown number, which the court heard was “commenting on her relationship with the aggrieved”.

When police visited the woman’s address on September 29 to question her about the texts she denied sending them, but background checks later found both numbers were registered to her.

The woman told Magistrate Chris Callaghan she regretted her actions, stating she was “not in the right frame of mind” when she sent them.

Mr Callaghan accepted her remorse and noted it was a “low level breach”, but a breach of a court order all the same.

The woman was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.