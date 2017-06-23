Jazz and wine to speed stroke help

EAT AND DRINK: Wine, jazz and blues to help all of us

JAZZ and wine have often mixed well together and, combined with a good cause, they make the best of both (or all three) worlds.

The Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival at Gunabul on August 5 will help with the money side of enabling Gympie stroke patients to access new treatment without having to travel to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Wishlist this year has set its sights on raising funds for a neuro-perfusion package for the recently installed CT scanner at Gympie Hospital.

The equipment, valued at $33,000, will be the priority cause for the festival.

Gympie region's Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service stroke specialist Rohan Grimley says the equipment will improve outcomes by bringing emergency treatment to Gympie Hospital, instead of patients having to travel to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"Specialised treatments to unblock arteries in stroke patients can make a major difference (and) treatment is time-dependent so enhancing this service at Gympie will no doubt benefit Gympie region patients in the future,” he said.

Festival major sponsor Cos Schuh, of Schuh Group, said all funds raised would stay in Gympie for the benefit of patients and their families.

"Having lived in Gympie for 40 years, our family is acutely aware of the necessity of maintaining a viable and up-to-date hospital facility,” Mr Schuh said.

"Our family would not be unique in having called on the facilities of the hospital many times.”

The festival will feature first-class jazz and blues entertainment, gourmet food, award-winning wines and a VIP area.

More than 250 people turned out at the first festival. General admission tickets are $50 per person and tickets to the Verandah VIP are $120 per person which includes an all-inclusive catering and beverage package.

Tickets are available at www.wishlist.org.au or, to sponsor a marquee, phone 5202 1777.