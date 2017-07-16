Jaws of life used at Tamaree crash

A person was extracted from a car after it crashed into a tree at Tamaree on Saturday.

A MAN was taken to Gympie Hospital with suspected spinal injuries last night after his car crashed into a tree on Nash Rd at Tamaree.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the rescue team used the jaws of life to cut the damaged car to allow paramedics better access to the man, who was the driver and only occupant of the car.

The crash occurred about 7.15pm, it was unknown what condition the man was in when he was taken to hospital.