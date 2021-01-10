Jaw-dropping fuel price change for Gympie in year of COVID

Gympie saw a big drop in its average fuel price for 2020. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

Gympie saw a big drop in its average fuel price for 2020. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL

Gympie saw a sizeable plummet in annual average fuel prices in a “tumultuous” year at the bowsers due to COVID-19.

The RACQ’s Annual Fuel Price Report revealed drivers in most regional Queensland centres paid less at the pump in 2020 than those in the south east.

The average annual price for fuel in Gympie for 2020 was shown to be 120.4 cents per litre, way down on the 2019 average of 136.8cpl.

BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

That reduction was still nowhere near good enough to see the Gold City match the cheapest place to buy unleaded petrol, which was Miles with 112.3cpl.

But Gympie still benefited from the cheaper prices more than the likes of Hervey Bay (120.9cpl), Townsville (120.5cpl), Toowoomba (125.6cpl), Rockhampton (121.6cpl), Mackay (123.6cpl) and Cairns (123.9cpl).

RACQ spokeswoman Vivien O’Connor said global tensions and the impacts of the pandemic lead to some of the cheapest fuel in Queensland.

“In April and May, motorists were left rubbing their eyes with the return of fuel for less than $1 – the cheapest we’ve seen in 11 years,” Ms O’Connor said.

“The retail price plummeted because of a collapse in the oil price in the first half of 2020, due to the huge reduction in demand as the world went into lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“At the same time, disagreement in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries led to the collapse of their oil production cut deal, and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.”

Bundaberg was the second cheapest centre in Queensland at 113.1cpl, followed by Whitsunday/Proserpine at 114.4cpl.

“It took a little longer for savings to flow through to the bowser in regional Queensland, but it was worth the wait with many towns enjoying cheaper annual averages than in Brisbane,’ Ms O’Connor said.

“Sadly, not every regional driver enjoyed cheap fuel with Mount Isa listed as the most expensive place we monitored in the State, with an average price of 146.8cpl for ULP, only 6.9 cpl cheaper than 2019.

“It’s difficult to predict where prices will go this year, but we aren’t expecting any significant changes in what regional drivers will be paying in the near future.

“That’s why it’s so important to use apps like RACQ’s Fair Fuel Finder to make sure you’re getting a good price at the bowser.”