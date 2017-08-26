Jason's law: Parliament unites to act on family's tragedy Arthur Gorrie Journalist Full Profile Login to follow

A GYMPIE family's suffering has prompted nation-leading new workplace safety laws, adopted unanimously in the Queensland Parliament on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Jason's Law, as the legislation may be remembered, follows a decade-long fight for justice by the Canina family of Jason Garrels, who was killed in a tragic and avoidable workplace accident.

Gympie MP Tony Perrett yesterday praised parliament's unanimous support for changes to the Queensland construction and workers compensation laws, both relevant to the death of Jason Garrels.

Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni and Employment and Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace both praised Michael and Lee Garrels, who were living at Chatsworth when they began their crusade for legislative reform after Jason's death.

And the feeling was mutual.

"It's restored my faith in the political process," Mr Garrels said, welcoming the unanimously backed new laws, after Ms Grace successfully introduced the new compensation law on Wednesday and Mr de Brenni the construction legislation on Friday night.

The new laws will require employers to take full and even criminal responsibility for safety failures in workplaces.

"When was the last time you heard of two laws being passed unanimously by the Queensland parliament on two consecutive days," Mr Garrels said at his Canina acreage home on Saturday.

Jason Garrels Photo Contributed Contributed

Jason Garrels was electrocuted on a worksite in his family's home town of Clermont in 2012.

This week, five years later, the Queensland Government has enacted laws which would have saved his life.

Jason had only been working on the site for nine days.

"He was only 20 and he was getting excited about his 21st, which was coming up," Mr Garrels said.

Electrical contractor Nathan Day has now been charged with manslaughter over the death and Mr Garrels says he feels a full investigation may reveal possible offences by others as well.

He said he was amazed at some of the industry and departmental submissions, which seemed more concerned about cost than about human life, on a worksite which had been declared so unsafe it posed an immediate threat of fatality.

And that is what happened.

Both sides of parliament united on Thursday to enact the new laws.

Mr Perret on Saturday congratulated Mr de Brenni, putting party differences aside to say the law, drafted by a joint-party committee, would be supported by "any reasonable person."

Ms Grace and Mr de Brenni each praised the campaign work by the Garrels, as well as Paul Bailey, Jen Beveridge, Rachel Blee, Kevin and Christine Fuller, Dan and Debbie Kennedy, Bill Martin and Don and Julie Sager, who watched from the public gallery at parliament house this week, as their efforts achieved new levels of justice for workers across the state.

"They have all shown great courage in bringing greater awareness to the importance of health and safety at work," Ms Grace told the House.

Mr de Brenni thanked them all, particularly the Garrels, "for their tireless advocacy for the improvement of safety in workplaces for all Queenslanders, in memory of their son Jason.

"This is historic legislation. These laws will prevent tragedy across Queensland worksites and keep Queenslanders safe from dangerous, nonconforming building products as they go about their day to day lives.

"Our chain of responsibility legislation will be a model for the rest of the nation," the minister said.

"I acknowledge the Garrels family and all of those who have been fighting tirelessly for change," he said.

"Laws like this do not fix the tragedy of those families' situations. They cannot bring back a loved one such as Jason.

"That is all the more reason why I have been moved by the leadership of Michael and his companions.

"To act with such selfless determination to protect others from tragedy is to be commended.

"I am usually very cautious about heavy-handed governments imposing more red tape and compliance on our lives and businesses.

"However, any reasonable person would regard (these) measures as providing a prime example of government meeting the practical expectation of the community.

"We are talking about protecting workers, protecting young tradies who should be able to come home after a day at work."

Mr Perrett quoted the coroner in the Garrels case, who said he was "amazed" that a licensed electrician whose experience related to "fixing fans and domestic white goods and coldrooms" could simply apply for an electrical contractor's licence which allowed him to be responsible for the wiring of an 81-lot subdivision."

"It took more than four years before the director of the company Jason was working for was finally charged with manslaughter.

"No parent should have to wait that long to see action," Mr Perrett said.

"I am usually very cautious abut heavy-handed governments imposing more red tape and compliance on our lives and businesses"

But he said "any reasonable person" would see the new laws as meeting community expectations.

"We are talking here about the expectation of our community, about protecting workers - protecting young tradies who should be able to come home after a day at work.

"Jason was electrocuted when a cable covering slipped off a switchboard he had been carrying and came into contact with live wires."

Jason's death had prompted the coroner to blame his bosses' "lack of experience and knowledge in relation to the wiring requirements of the subdivision led to the incident occurring," Mr Perrett told parliament on Thursday night.

Mr Garrels said yesterday it was now up to the bureacracies of the state to implement and apply the new laws with good will and to avoid the temptation to cover up past errors or to obstruct the process of exposing and improving relevant administrative systems.

"I heard submissions talking about the cost of the news laws.

"Some of the industry groups were disgusting.

"It was as though human life was a secondary consideration for some.

"Even looking at it coldly, it probably costs the community $2.4 million every time someone is killed.

"They should consider that cost, if not the tragic consequences for workers and their families," he said.

Ms Grace said the new laws also would amend the Electrical Safety Act to "improve the rigour of the electrical licensing framework."

Mr Garrels is a member of a new consultative committee announced by Ms Grace to involve injured workers and the families of those who have died in the process of advising government on safety needs.

Mr Garrels says he is determined to see the committee work effectively and says he is immensely grateful for the backing he has received, especially from Mr de Brenni and Katter's Australian Party MP Shane Knuth, as well as Ms Grace, Mr Perrett and all other MPs.