Jasmine Stefanovic has shared a stunning new pregnancy picture, just weeks ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The shoe designer, who is married to Today host Karl Stefanovic, took to Instagram on Tuesday to take part in a Q&A, in which she gushed that she was daydreaming about "meeting my baby girl".

Jasmine, 36, then shared an image of herself cradling her baby bump, captioned: "Countdown is on".

Jasmine is due to give birth within weeks.

The couple's baby daughter is due next month. It will be Jasmine's first child, and Karl's fourth.

In an interview with Stellar magazine recently, Karl, who married Jasmine in December 2018 in Mexico, said he was initially worried about starting a blended family.

"I was worried for Jasmine, and for the kids, that it would be a hurdle, but they've been fantastic.

"I hope having a little baby girl in the household is going to be unifying."

Karl also gushed over his new daughter's impending arrival in an interview with the Daily Mail, explaining that this time around, he would approach fatherhood differently.

"It's obviously going to be different. I'm going to be a bit slower but I think slower might be a good thing," he said.

"I'm not in such a hurry to go somewhere else and I'm not chasing the yarns overseas like I was when I was building up to this point in my career.

"And I don't think that's any great sleight on me as a father - it's just the way things were. As a family we were working towards other things but you are busy in your 20s and 30s. You're providing for your family every step of the way.

"You're pretty busy making your way and you don't stop to smell the roses sometimes but that's the way it is."

Originally published as Jasmine shares rare pregnancy update