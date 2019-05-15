Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jarryd Hayne at a previous court appearance.
Jarryd Hayne at a previous court appearance.
Crime

Hayne faces fresh sex charge

by Zac Rayson
15th May 2019 7:39 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JARRYD  Hayne has been charged with a second count of aggravated sexual assault against a woman in the Hunter, ahead of his appearance in Newcastle Local Court today.

NSW Police confirmed detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad "laid an additional charge of aggravated sexual assault against a 31-year-old man".

"Police will allege in court the charge relates to the sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman at a home in the Hunter regional on Sunday 30 September 2018," a statement from police said.

 

Jarryd Hayne is reportedly to be hit with the new charge when he faces court today.
Jarryd Hayne is reportedly to be hit with the new charge when he faces court today.

The former rugby league star is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on NRL Grand Final night at a Hunter Valley home after talking with her on a social media app.

It is alleged he seriously injured her by biting her on the genitals while her mother was home.

Police charged him with aggravated sexual assault and inflicting actual bodily harm at Ryde police station in November last year.

Hayne's legal team has previously said he "maintains his innocence" and intends to plead not guilty. The aggravated rape charge carries a maximum 20-yearjail term if Hayne is convicted.

He is also facing civil legal action in the US over claims he raped a woman during his time at the San Francisco 49ers NFL team in 2015.

Police declined to charge Hayne after investigating that allegation, and the woman involved lodged a civil suit.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks jarryd hayne sexual assault allegations sexual assault charges

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    premium_icon Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

    News Council staff say feedback 'strongly supports' the move