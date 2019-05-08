Jarryd Hayne’s lawyers ‘in talks’ over civil rape lawsuit

Jarryd Hayne spotted in Western Sydney as former NRL star may be close to settling rape lawsuit

Jarryd Hayne spotted in Western Sydney as former NRL star may be close to settling rape lawsuit

FORMER NRL star Jarryd Hayne could be close to settling his civil rape lawsuit in the US, avoiding a trial early next year.

Hayne's US lawyers and the legal team representing the American woman who claims the former Origin stalwart sexually assaulted her in 2015 have told US District Court Judge Lucy Koh: "The parties are currently in settlement talks and may be close to achieving a resolution of the entire matter."

The new joint filing in the case came ahead of a scheduled court appearance today. As a ­result of the new development Judge Koh agreed to push back the next court date to August 14.

Jarryd Hayne was spotted at Stocklands Shopping Centre in Merrylands. Picture: David Meddows

He was having coffee with a friend and was stopped by fans for photos and he was happy to have a chat with them. Picture: David Meddows

The discovery phase of the case, due to begin next week, has also been delayed.

"The parties have discussed and agreed that a brief and ­limited continuance of the discovery cut-off, from May 15, 2019 to June 25, 2019, will … allow the parties to focus on a settlement of the case," the lawyers wrote.

A planned deposition of Hayne - who was playing for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers at the time of the alleged attack - by the alleged victim's lawyers due to take place last week was also delayed.

On Tuesday, Hayne look relaxed as he enjoyed a juice and a cup of coffee at the Stockland Shopping Centre in Merrylands. The former Parramatta hero chatted enthusiastically with an Eels fan after posing in a photo with the woman.

"I don't care what they say, I still love you," the woman said.

Hayne is facing separate criminal sexual assault charges in NSW for an unrelated matter. He is defending the charges.

The alleged victim in the US rape case, known as JV, claims she was a virgin and heavily intoxicated when she met Hayne at a San Jose bar with friends.

She says he raped her at his San Jose apartment and is ­seeking "monetary damages".

San Jose police investigated but opted not to file criminal charges against Hayne.

Hayne has rejected her claim and said they "willingly engaged in sexual interaction that did not include sexual intercourse".

JV filed the lawsuit in California on December 19, 2017, and a jury trial was scheduled for January 27 next year. Hayne will not have to travel to the US to testify if the trial goes ahead.