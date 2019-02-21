‘Role model’ Maloney inspires boom Penrith rookie

Jarome Luai is hoping to make a big impression with the Panthers this season.

Penrith's boom rookie Jarome Luai has revealed how the opportunity to learn off James Maloney was a huge factor in the young playmaker turning his back on the chance to gain an immediate NRL starting spot at a rival club in 2019.

Luai will partner Maloney in the Penrith halves on Saturday in John Sutton's Testimonial Match at Redfern Oval in the absence of Nathan Cleary.

There is growing speculation this could be Maloney's final year in the NRL with some rich offers coming at the 32-year-old from the English Super League.

Cleary and Luai came through the juniors together at Penrith and are still like "best mates".

While Luai doesn't hide from the fact he wants to play his career alongside Cleary, he said behind-the-scenes it was actually Maloney who had become his "role model".

"He is all about the team," Luai explained.

"He helps me personally with what I need to work on. He says a lot in video. What to look for. Indications of when you should get the ball in your hands.

"He is a very footy-minded person and that is what I needed as a player, someone like him to really learn off. This pre-season has been really helpful for me, not only on the field but off the field.

"Jimmy especially has been a real role model for me. He has been there and done that so, for me, to learn off him was a big opportunity and reason for me to stay and re-sign."

Luai admitted he was tempted to consider rival offers but ultimately decided to stay on the promise from Phil Gould that he would eventually get his chance to own the No.6 jumper.

James Maloney is proving a wodnerful asset in a mentor role.

Luai said Gould's advice was simple: "Just bide your time. Learn all you can off Jimmy in terms of that six role.

"And if he does finish up this year or next year, you should be ready to fill that void that he left.

"I will happily bide my time behind Nathan and Jimmy."

Luai rocketed into the spotlight last season in the absence of Maloney and Cleary during State of Origin.

All up, Luai played four NRL games, including a dazzling performance against the Warriors before a syndesmosis injury ended his season.

Jarome Luai hopes to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves long term.

Asked if he was tempted to chase an immediate start at a rival club, he explained: "I thought about it. Mum was talking to me about it as well. She wants to see me play now, and she thinks I could have made my mark on the game.

"But I didn't really want to hear from my manager about it. Penrith is my home. I was born in Nepean hospital so I have always been in the area. I knew a lot of the boys that are in the squad now before footy.

"Tyrone May, Moses Leota. Brian Too recently came into the squad. And, of course, Nath.

"We are pretty much best mates as well. We came through the grades together, Harold Matts, SG Ball. We started playing together when we were 16.

"I haven't played with him since 20s, so to get out there again with him would be pretty cool.

"I spoke to my manager about being a one-club man with Nath. And after Jimmy finishes up obviously in the near future, hopefully I get that opportunity and seal that six."