Jamie Oliver to overhaul Aussie restaurants

The cookbook author and television host said it was “beautiful to be back in your fine and wonderful country”.

CELEBRITY chef Jamie Oliver is planning a complete overhaul of his Australian restaurants.

The next six months will see relaunches of his four Jamie's Italian outlets in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth.

In the Queensland capital to launch a new specials menu at the eateries featuring recipes from his latest cookbook Jamie Cooks Italy, as well as an one-off dinner next month, the TV host revealed the restaurants would see big changes.

"Every one of them will be relaunched and in what shape and size and form we'll need to go through a creative process of looking at the towns and what people want and where people are at," he said.

"We're going through that process now but it's a really exciting one."

The restaurants have been plagued by financial troubles, with former owners Keystone Group going into liquidation in 2016, only to be salvaged by Mr Oliver.

Then last year, Brisbane-based hospitality group Hallmark took over operating the Australian franchises of the eatery chain after administrators were appointed to Mr Oliver's own restaurant group.

However, the kitchen king says the Australian Jamie's Italian outlets are now in a "really good place", with plans to expand on his restaurant offering Down Under.

"It's more about what's fun, what's needed, where's the gap, what would locals love, what hasn't been done to death or what needs to be done properly," he said.

"The next six months we'll be tactically refreshing and relaunching and also looking at new options."