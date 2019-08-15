James Nash U14 girls thrash St Pat's to make it 4 in a row

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY UNION: James Nash State High School under-14 (2) girls made it clear they are finals contenders after thrashing St Patrick's College 42-5 at Jack Stokes this week.

James Nash stretched their unbeaten streak to four in Round 4 of the Sunshine Coast Secondary School Rugby Union competition.

The crowd was ready to cheer but St Patrick's supporters were silenced as James Nash barged through the defensive line and scored three quick tries in the first half.

St Patricks VS James Nash - Madi Belsham Troy Jegers

Kiara Hawkins looked certain to score the team's fourth but desperate defence from St Patrick's brought her down.

St Pat's showed they had plenty left in the tank when winger Hannah Ward ran the length of the field to score the school's first and only try.

Nash was up 17-5 at half-time, and went on to score another five tries in the second half.

READ MORE:

- High stakes as Nash and St Pat's face off at home ground

- GALLERY: James Nash girls in rugby nail-biter

Serenity Pearce said it was a bit fiery but she was happy with the Nash effort.

"It did get a bit intense in some parts but I think we did pretty well and they played well too,” she said.

"It was a very tough game and there were a few big hits.

St Patricks VS James Nash Troy Jegers

With such a strong performance, Pearce said the Nash strengths would be needed in next week's clash against James Nash (1).

"We have some really good girls in our team and they know their stuff,” she said.

Despite the win, there will be a few parts of the game Pearce says will need improvement.

"Sliding and defending. It is definitely something I will be speaking to the coach about,” she said.

St Patricks VS James Nash - Zoe Bleyveld Troy Jegers

It might not have been the desired result, but St Patrick's player Taya Hammond said they knew Wednesday's game was going to be a challenge.

"Since they have two (Under-14s girls) teams we were unsure which one we would be playing against,” she said.

"I think we did really good at stealing the ball. When we would get it we would get it out wide.”

But some things need attention.

St Patricks VS James Nash Troy Jegers

"This is our first year of rugby and we are still learning.

"I am seeing improvements in the team each week but we are still at different levels because some of us are still new to the game.”

Next week week James Nash 1 and 2 play each other at Jack Stokes at 4.15pm followed by St Patrick's under-14s, 16s and 18s all playing Siena Catholic College from 5pm.