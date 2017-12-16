James Nash sweep the academic stakes

Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

THE graduating class of 2017 at James Nash State High School have set some spectacular records with their performance this year.

With OP results being posted last night, there was plenty of excitement as the scores rolled in.

With the best results the school has achieved, there were three students who received an OP 1 but there were another six students who received an OP 1 equivalent due to credits given for successfully studying a Language or Mathematics C subject.

Students receiving an OP 1 were Patrick Bailey, Dana Beyer and Quinn Edwards and the students who received an OP 1 equivalent were Ciara Kewin, Grace Rackermann, Hamish Rookyard, Angel Whatnall, Hunter Zeunert and Keely Powell.

Adding to these outstanding results was the achievement of six students receiving an OP 2, two students achieving an OP 3, four students achieving an OP 4 and another student with an OP 5. This meant that 13 % of the OP eligible students received an OP 1 or equivalent and 25 per cent received an OP between 1 and 5.

James Nash was optimistic about strong results after the published QCS mean for 2017 was significantly above the State Mean for all schools in Queensland.

Acting Principal Cheryl Greinke said that "whilst the top end of these results is very pleasing, the fact that 86% of students received an OP between 1-15 best demonstrates the school's goal to be a hub of educational excellence for all learners.”