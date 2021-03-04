Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ashleigh Tomkinson, winner of the Gympie South Lions Youth of teh Year 2021.
Ashleigh Tomkinson, winner of the Gympie South Lions Youth of teh Year 2021.
News

James Nash students win Gympie Youth of the Year quest

Shelley Strachan
4th Mar 2021 3:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

James Nash State High School student Ashleigh Tomkinson is off to the regional finals of the Lions Youth of the Year program, having been named Gympie South Lions Club, Youth of the Year overall winner at the recent club judging.

‘Profoundly loving’: Big W colleagues farewell courageous and young Gympie mum

Ashleigh’s five minute prepared speech explored favourite food- the humble potato. She was one of six contestants from James Nash High, Gympie State High and St Patrick’s College. All six contestants demonstrated a flair for public speaking.

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

Isabelle Cantle, from James Nash State High, was selected as the winner of the public speaking section. The topic of Isabelle’s prepared speech was Inspiring Characteristics based on Turia Pitt’s experience.

Ashleigh Tomkinson, winner of the Gympie South Lions Youth of teh Year 2021.
Ashleigh Tomkinson, winner of the Gympie South Lions Youth of teh Year 2021.

In addition to the prepared speech, contestants were required to speak for two minutes on each of two impromptu topics.

The audience of about 40 was impressed by the quality of the contestants, as was the judging panel.

Isabelle Cantle, winner of the public speaking section of the Gympie South Lions Youth of the Year 2021.
Isabelle Cantle, winner of the public speaking section of the Gympie South Lions Youth of the Year 2021.

Judging panel spokesperson Mark Desmond congratulated the students and paid a special tribute to their parents.

The Youth of the Year program, which has been running for more than 50 years, is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership in conjunction with other citizenship qualities in our youth at the age when they are about to enter the fields of employment or higher education.

(From left) Emma Duffey (St Pat's), Charlotte Keogh (Gympie High), Annalise White (St Pat's), Owen Cross (Gympie High), Ashleigh Tomkinson (James Nash High) and Isabelle Cantle (James Nash High) at the Gympie South Lions Youth of the Year contest.
(From left) Emma Duffey (St Pat's), Charlotte Keogh (Gympie High), Annalise White (St Pat's), Owen Cross (Gympie High), Ashleigh Tomkinson (James Nash High) and Isabelle Cantle (James Nash High) at the Gympie South Lions Youth of the Year contest.

The qualities sought after are those of leadership, personality, sportsmanship, public speaking and good citizenship.

The regional final will be held in Gympie on Saturday, March 20. If successful Ashleigh will progress to the district final on a journey which could take her all the way to the national final at the Lions Convention in May.

FROMLEFT: Lion Rob White (Gympie South Lions), Isabelle Cantle (JNSHS)- Public Speaking Winner, Ashleigh Tomkinson (JNSHS)- Overall Winner, Lion Brenda Scott (Gympie South Lions)
FROMLEFT: Lion Rob White (Gympie South Lions), Isabelle Cantle (JNSHS)- Public Speaking Winner, Ashleigh Tomkinson (JNSHS)- Overall Winner, Lion Brenda Scott (Gympie South Lions)
gympie state high school gympie students james nash state high school lions youth of the year st patrick's college gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Premium Content ‘Profoundly loving’: Colleagues farewell brave Gympie mum

        Business Gympie Big W colleagues are today celebrating the life of mother and manager Anna Regan who lost her battle with cancer two weeks ago

        DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        Premium Content DRUG BUSTS: Gympie men and women face court for weed

        News These Gympie residents got themselves in trouble with the law for producing or...

        HIGH DANGER: All fire permits in Gympie region suspended

        HIGH DANGER: All fire permits in Gympie region suspended

        News The North Coast region of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, and Wide Bay...

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg