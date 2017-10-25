James Nash State High pays tribute to high achievers

A LARGE crowd of families and students filled The Pavilion on Tuesday evening to celebrate James Nash State High School'S annual awards night.

A record number of students received awards in various categories, such as academic, sporting, cultural and citizenship.

Additionally, several sponsored awards were presented, including the University of the Sunshine Coast Rise & Shine awards, Rotary All Rounder Awards and ADF Long Tan Awards.

The crowd were wowed with performances by the Academy of Creative Arts Vocalists as well as the string ensemble and concert band.

Principal Mrs Cheryl Greinke also took the opportunity to acknowledge Darrin Edwards, previous long standing principal of James Nash, who has recently taken up a position at Mountain Creek State High School.

Mr Edwards was presented with a plaque acknowledging 12 years of leading a 'safe, calm and disciplined' school.

CITIZENSHIP GOLD AWARD

HIGH achieving students included Quinn Edwards of Year 12, who took out the Citizenship Gold Award, Academic Gold Award, Senior All Rounder Award and Academic Gold Award.

Quinn represented James Nash as the Lions Youth of the Year where he won the Gympie Lions Club judging.

He then went on to represent James Nash at the District Lions Youth of the Year contest before entering the Quota student of the Year competition where he was successful in winning the competition.

Quinn, who was a nominee for the 2017 Gympie Australia Day Young Citizen of the Year Award, completes an outstanding and successful 2017 with distinction awards across all four areas of excellence.

In addition to this Quinn has maintained his sporting pursuits in Squash, carried out an exceptional level of duties as a school leader, co-wrote and performed in the school musical, all while maintaining an exceptional level of academic achievement.

CULTURAL GOLD AWARD

CULTURAL Gold Award winner for 2017 was Grace Rackemann. Grace has represented the school in a significant number of cultural events and activities throughout the year.

She is a member of the stage band, string ensemble and extension Lark strings. She is an accomplished singer and a dedicated member of the James Nash State High School Academy of Creative Arts senior vocal group.

Grace also performed in the school musical Paradoxical in May this year. Grace has received several awards through her contribution to these groups, including several first places in a range of competitions in singing and music.

Grace was nominated by the instrumental teachers at James Nash State High School to join the State Honours Ensemble Program at Griffith University.

She performed with the ensemble playing third viola during the school holidays.

Grace's high level of skill and musicianship was recognised. She has since been invited to play with other string and philharmonic groups in Brisbane and has auditioned for and been accepted into the music and education double degree at the University of Queensland.

Grace discovered her passion for teaching instrumental music through her mentoring and leadership of other students in the strings program here at James Nash. She is frequently called upon and volunteers to tutor her peers and lead rehearsals.

Grace is the 2017 recipient of the Gold Cultural Award in recognition of her extensive contribution to a range of cultural, the high standard she has maintained and her generosity to her fellow musicians.

SPORTING GOLD AWARD

SPORTING Gold Award winner Troy Carlson has had another outstanding year in the sports arena in 2017, in particular his continued success in Swimming.

He has represented James Nash in swimming and athletics, and if not for his high aspirations in the pool, would also love to participate in many other sports such as rugby.

Troy was awarded the age champion medallion in swimming at both the James Nash and Gympie District carnivals, and in 2017 he continued his outstanding reputation of setting new Records in all four disciplines of freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly at the school carnival.

In the past 12 months Troy has displayed outstanding success at both a regional and state level in swimming. However it is his achievements at the National Swimming Championships which were most impressive including a gold medal in the 200m butterfly, silver medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, and also an additional four medals in freestyle and medley relays while representing Qld.

Troy is currently training towards this year's Pan Pacific School games to be held in Adelaide where he will compete in four individual events and five relay events.

James Nash State High School students have achieved outstanding sporting success in 2017, however Troy is awarded the Excellence Gold due to his outstanding achievement at a national level in swimming.

JUNIOR ALL-ROUNDER EXCELLENCE GOLD

JUNIOR All-Rounder Excellence Gold winner Lillianne Chambers has achieved a distinction award across all four areas of excellence including outstanding achievements in 2017 in her sporting pursuits, participation in both Cultural and Citizenship activities throughout the year, and an outstanding academic achievement for 2017.

VOCATIONAL EDUCATION AWARD

EACH year James Nash recognize a student who has performed at the highest standard in Vocational Education and training subjects at our school with the Vocational Education and Training prize.

This year's winner was Tara Bartley who has achieved in the top three in all school subjects she has studied during Year 12.

These subjects range from Certificate III in Tourism to Science in Practice, Prevocational Maths, English Communication and Social and Community Studies.

Tara also studied a Certificate II in Dental Nursing as a school based trainee at Jacaranda Dental.

Tara completed her placement to a high standard and has been offered full time employment with the business on completion of Year 12.

On exit from Year 12, Tara will have achieved a Certificate II in Tourism, a Certificate III in Tourism, and a Certificate II in Workplace Practices.

OTHER AWARDS

THE Gympie Rotary All Rounder Awards were presented to Lahni Edwards and Cameron Jones, with ADF Long Tan Awards won by Tanner Jenkins and Declan Nicol.

Other high achievers of the night included winners of the USC Rise and Shine Awards - Elora Rookyard and Austin Daw, with Cameron Edward and Jackson Barton taking out the USC Gympie Year 11 Academic Awards.

A fantastic achievement for these students.

TOP OF YEAR AWARDS

Academic

Year 7 - Alex Stahl

Year 9 - Sarah Thomas

Year 10 - Claire Pomerenke

Year 11 - Jackson Barton

Year 12 - Quinn Edwards

Cultural

Year 7 - Emily Breedon

Year 8 - Sarah Thomas

Year 9 - Taylor Auld

Year 10 - Lahni Edwards

Year 11 - Seth Tramacchi

Year 12 - Grace Rackemann

Sport

Year 7 - Shaylin Campbell

Year 8 - Jessica Wilcox

Year 9 - Troy Carlson

Year 10 - Tannar Jenkins

Year 11 - Cameron Hanson

Year 12 - Madeline Hartwig

Citizenship

Year 7 - Zanda Gubecka

Year 8 - Cooper Blackburn

Year 9 - Rory Nicol

Year 10 - Lahni Edwards

Year 11 - Danielle Aylward

Year 12 - Quinn Edwards

2018 JAMES NASH CAPTAINS

Daniel Lee

Briana Alexander

Dylan Naidoo

Lily Breedo

The awards night concluded with a vote of thanks from the outgoing school captains of 2017 followed by a performance by the string ensemble while guests enjoyed a light supper.

KEEP READING FOR PRINCIPAL CHERYL GREINKE'S REPORT TO THE JAMES NASH STATE HIGH SCHOOL'S AWARDS NIGHT:

2017 Awards Night Principal's Report

JAMES Nash has as its core purpose to "Inspire Learning” and we have set ourselves the goal to be a hub of educational excellence for all learners. I have chosen to present this written report as part of tonight's presentation because I am so very proud of our efforts this year and any speech would not do justice to the many highlights from 2017. Though I have checked through all the newsletters and searched other reports, I hope you understand that this report is still only a snapshot of the achievements of our students and our school throughout the year. By reading this report you should get a sense of the wonderful array of opportunities that modern schooling affords our students and also understand why I am so proud to be the Acting Principal of James Nash State High School.

Before sharing with you the wonderful year we have experienced in 2017, I would like to firstly acknowledge our former Principal, Mr Darrin Edwards. Mr Edwards has recently been appointed as Executive Principal to Mountain Creek SHS. Mr Edwards has been our Principal for the last 12 years and during this time he has worked extremely diligently with students, teachers and the wider community to bring James Nash SHS to be one of the most respected secondary schools in the state. In 2005, the school had a population of just over 900 students and through his leadership, the school has expanded to over 1270 students in 2017. It has been his unrelenting pursuit of excellence that has built a positive culture at our school. It was his work in establishing links with University of the Sunshine Coast that has given our students such wonderful opportunities to work and experience the possibilities of higher education. He was also a driving force in the establishment of the Gympie Trade Training Centre. During his leadership the school has been rewarded with prestigious State Awards for Excellence in Junior Secondary Education, Leadership and most recently, the Peter Doherty Award for STEM education. Mr Edwards has been an inspiration to students, teachers and has been recognised for his role in education in Queensland, with his Australia Day award. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Mr Edwards and I know he will be sorely missed by the James Nash community.

This year has been another great year with James Nash continuing to be seen as a lead school within our community and across Queensland. The school continues to be the largest school in the wider Gympie area with our enrolments now capped at 1270 students. Unfortunately there is a waiting list of prospective families wishing to enrol in the school. This year James Nash continued to be recognised as a leader in providing educational excellence with the school winning the Gympie Chamber of Commerce 'Educator of the Year' Award for 2017. These acknowledgements, along with our status as an Independent Public School and our International School Accreditation, certainly recognise that we are moving well towards our goal of being a hub of educational excellence for all learners.

In this report I will reflect firstly on the Academic, Cultural, Citizenship and Sporting Highlights of our students. I will also provide you with a summary of the achievements/activities of the school in the areas of Leadership, Effective Teaching and Learning, Curriculum, Workforce, Student Services, Information and Communication Technologies and Facilities all of which combine to deliver a standard of educational excellence that provides opportunities for all learners.

ACADEMIC HIGHLIGHTS

The first priority for me in my leadership role is to continually explore strategies to improve the performance of students with their studies. So I will start this report by sharing a snapshot of the Academic Highlights of the school over the past year.

Chamber of Commerce Award Winner - 2017 'Educator of the Year'

One of the highest performing secondary schools in the Region with Year 12 Student Outcomes

100% of all graduating Seniors awarded QCE/OP or VET qualification

99% of Year 12s awarded a QCE or QCIA (Outstanding!!!!)

93.4% of QTAC applicants received a University Offer

16 Year 12 students awarded Guanranteed Early Entry to University

13 OP eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

206 Cert I, Cert II and Cert III or above Vocational Qualifications awarded

Very positive Parental Opinion about James Nash SHS on Parent Opinion Survey

Very positive Staff Opinion about James Nash SHS on Staff Opinion Survey

Hosted Middle School and Senior School USC Creative Writing Course

Quinn Edwards awarded Lions Youth of the Year

Years 7, 8 & 9 teams participate in Readers Cup Competitions

Hosted Middle School STEAM Excellence Program in conjunction with the University of the Sunshine Coast

Hosted Senior School STEAM Excellence Program in conjunction with the University of the Sunshine Coast

Entered 3 teams in the Maryborough Technology Challenge

The tenth anniversary of the Middle School STEAM Excellence Program (in conjunction with USC) - All 56 places were taken for six-week program; the program goes from strength to strength.

Year 9 and 10 Science and Engineering Team won the Sunshine Coast regional event at USC with a record score. They progressed to the State Finals in Toowoomba against seven other schools from across Queensland - a sensational achievement.

56 Students from Years 7 - 9 competed in the international Science ICAS competition. 8 were awarded Distinctions (top 10% of Australia). Alexander Stahl (Year 7) awarded 'Principal's Award' as was in top 2% of Australian students.

Jared Spence and Jackson Barton selected for the prestigious QUT Vice-Chancellor's STEM camp held at QUT for a week during the September holidays.

Krystal Jones and George Pink won prizes for their experimental work at the Science Research Awards held at USC during National Science Week.

Year 7 and 8 Robotics Challenges at USC

Jean Pink's STEM excursion and incursions.

18 students participated in the Creative Writing Middle School Program - from years 6-9

29 year 11 students participated in the Core Skills prepartation Creative Writing program

100% of Year 7 students at or above National Minimum Standards in NAPLAN Numeracy

99.5% of Year 9 students at or above National Minimum Standards in NAPLAN Numeracy

Every Geography student from 7-12 engaged in legitimate, real world field work.

Year 11 and 12 students engaged in Higher Oder Thinking, Philosophy and Complex Reasoning courses.

1st year of Junior School CASE (Cognitive Acceleration in Science Education) and Philosophy for high performing students implemented.

Economics students participated in the UNSW Business School: Australian Economics Competition

Virtual Reality used to enhance learning in Certificate III in Tourism

STEM class introduced in Year 7

Year 7 students participated in QUT robotics sustainable solutions prototypes session

Grace Dixon and Mackenzie Knickel had their robot selected to be displayed at Robotronica at QUT.

Renae Cotter, Nathan Dixon and Bonnie Cairncross 4th in Sunshine Coast Robocup tournament

Bonnie Cairncross, Renae Cotter, Savannah Jones and Shaylin Campbell attended inaugural USC "Serious Games Workshop” for girls

Senior students attended the USC Innovation Centre's BigDayIN

ICAS Mathematics Competition, 62 participants from Year 7, 8 & 9, awarded 9 Distinctions, 17 Credits & 10 Merits

Australian Math Competition, 9 participants from Year 10, 11 & 12, awarded 2 Distinctions, 3 Credits & 3 Proficiency

Math Team Challenge - 1st place in Senior and Intermediate Division, 2nd Place in Junior Division, 3rd Place in Senior Division.

Ten students participated in the USC Mathematical Modelling Challenge

Awarded the Chamber of Commerce Award of 'Educator of the Year' for 2017

As you can observe, across the whole range of subject areas, James Nash students are achieving at the highest levels and certainly model one of our core values of pursuing excellence in all that we do.

CULTURAL HIGHLIGHTS

James Nash prides itself on the Cultural and Artistic Excellence opportunities we provide to students. 2017 saw the continual growth of our Academy of Creative Arts under the leadership of Ms Sharon Hogan and Ms Lauren Pritchard and their tireless team of producers, directors, writers, choreographers, musicians and creators. I would like to share with you a glimpse into the range of activities our students have had exposure to through our Academy of Creative Arts and Student Services Groups. The following list celebrates the achievements of our students in cultural pursuits.

SEMESTER 1

74 students successful applicants of our Program of Excellence: Academy of Creative Arts

New Junior Choir created

New Junior Acting & Movement ACA groups established

130 students participate in Instrumental Music culminating in 5 Ensembles

45 Students from years 8-12 begin rehearsals of Paradoxical written by Quinn Edwards and directed by Maths teacher Tom Colley

James Nash Day

Launch of Artist in resident Project with Gympie regional Council Ambassador and textile/fashion artist Cindy Vogel

The Gympie Regional Gallery invited the very talented Grace Rackeman in year 12 to play at one of their openings

Visual Arts students take out 1,2 and 3rd place at the Heritage Art Awards - Sophie Roff, Teal Burraston and Sarah Lynch

ACA Senior Vocal Group win gold at regional choral competition

The string ensemble, Lark and the concert band featured at the Gympie Show. ACA Vocal Group sing the National Anthem, ARTS Displays

New ACA Excel Senior Theatre Company Established

Paradoxical the Musical

ACA Band excel in the school musical

2 Day Intensive at Civic Centre for ACA including professional workshops

ANZAC Day ceremonies and performances by Concert Bands and ACA vocals

Visual Arts students competed in Rush Art Competition

SEMESTER 2

Winter on Mary - JNSHS Bands and Vocal Groups were the invited guests and opening entertainment

Students participated in Creative Generations Mass Choir event

Year 8 & 9 students attend "Voices on the Coast”

ACA Dance group perform at the Gympie Eisteddfod

ACA Visual Arts show case work at the Gympie Regional Gallery

Strong results for James Nash at the Sunshine Coast Junior Eisteddfod and esnembles excel at Gympie Eisteddfod

Keiara Armstrong received overall most promising woodwind/brass instrumentalist at the Gympie Eisteddfod

Platinum and Gold standard awarded to ACA students at the Sunshine Coast School's Drama Festival

Concert band continues to support community events

Visual Arts student enter the Mary Valley Arts Fesitval Youth Art Awards - a number of winners from James Nash

JNSHS vocalists and musicians participated in Creative Generations

Perseverance Street production, celebrating G150

Muscle Muster Production Crew Support

Instrumental Music workshops at Gympie South State School

ACA Vocal Group and Junior Choir invited to perform in the Mayoress Concert in conjunction with sara Storer

Talent Quest

Students participate in the Gympie Gold Rush Festival

HiArtworks Exhibition

National German Film Competition "Goethe Institute” - Shortlisted student film

CITIZENSHIP HIGHLIGHTS

Being a positive, active citizen is integral in a well-rounded education. James Nash aims to provide a full range of opportunities for our students and staff to be involved with the Gympie community. I would like to acknowledge all the key staff and student leaders who work tirelessly to raise funds and to support so many of these wonderful charities/causes. I would specifically like to acknowledge our Student Representative Council for their leadership in this area. Our students and staff have been involved in a great range of citizenship activities across the year including:-

Relay for Life - 8 teams raised over $8,000

National Day of Action Against Bullying and Violence

Reconciliation Week activities including the opening of The Yarning Circle

NAIDOC Week and activities run by senior indigenous students

ANZAC Day Services - Record numbers of students march with the school at the Dawn, Normanby and Town March. Also at the Mary Valley, Woolooga and Rainbow Beach Marches.

Remembrance Day Services

Gympie Gold Rush Festival

Valentine's Day

Pick Sock Day Fundraiser for McGrath Foundation

Clean Up Australia Day

Blue Day for Autism and 40 Hour Famine - Charity Fundraiser

Saving Lives Program, participants from Year 9 to 12 with all participants gaining a CPR and First Aid qualification, most students gaining a Surf Rescue Certificate and achieving a Bronze Medallion

'Brainstorm Productions' - Anti Bullying performance for all Year 7 to 10

Senior James Nash students volunteered their time to help run the Science and Engineering Discovery Day for primary school students around the Region

4 Year 12 Legal Studies students were selected to be part of the Youth Parliament in QLD's Old Parliament House

White Ribbon Day against Domestic Violence

2017 JNSHS Talent QuestPress Club will again publish a professional JNSHS Yearbook.

SPORTING HIGHLIGHTS

JAMES Nash has a long standing reputation for sporting excellence and 2017 has seen an amazing number of our students reaching Wide Bay, Queensland and National Representation. The sporting stocks of the school continue to grow and this year we again have continued to see many students succeed at representative levels including state and national success. As you can witness by the outcomes below, 2017 has truly been a great sporting year. Success at National Swimming and Athletics Championships provide exceptional leadership to their peers when it comes to xamples for the rest of the school on outstanding sporting skill. This year has also seen a record number of students being awarded Sporting Distinction Awards but it has been the sportsmanship and participation that has been the stand-out for me. I consistently received reports not only of our successes but also the positive manner in which James Nash students have conducted themselves.

We would like to acknowledge the staff who have willingly given their time during lunch hours, after school and during weekends to coach and manage an enormous number of sporting teams and shared their expertise and passion for sport with students. The following list will demonstrate the extensive opportunities that students have accessed during the year and will showcase some of the achievements of our students including National recognition and performance.

STATE & NATIONAL REPRESENTATION

Troy Carlson won Gold medals at Australian School Swimming Championships in 200m Butterfly, Medley Relay, Freestyle Relay, and All Age Relay

Cameron Hanson won Bronze medal at National Athletics in Triple Jump

Cameron Hanson won Gold medal at State Athletics in Triple Jump and Bronze medal in Long Jump

Chantelle Chippindall won Silver medal at State Athletics in Javelin

Jessica Stuart won Bronze medal at State Athletics in Triple Jump

SUMMER TRIALS

98 students representing James Nash at Gympie District Trials

27 James Nash students selected in Gympie District Teams

13 James Nash students selected in Wide Bay Teams (Cricket, Squash, Softball, Golf, Surfing, Touch Football)

SWIMMING

Glanmire House Champion

4 new school Swimming Records by Troy Carlson

James Nash won Gympie District Swimming Championship for 2017

51 students represent James Nash at Gympie District Carnival

4 Gympie District Swimming Age Champions

5 new Gympie District Swimming Records including 4 by Troy Carlson and 1 by Abby Schooth

6 Wide Bay Swimming Representatives

Troy Carlson representing Qld at National Swimming Championships

Troy Carlson National Swimming Champion

CROSS COUNTRY

Glanmire House Champion

36 students representing James Nash at Gympie District Trials

12 top 3 finishes at Gympie District Trials

7 Age Champions at Gympie District Trials

21 James Nash students selected in Gympie District Team

6 students selected in Wide Bay Cross Country Team

WINTER TRIALS

Tino Faasuamaleaui selected to Represent Qld Schoolboys in Rugby League

134 students representing James Nash at Gympie District Trials

81 James Nash students selected in Gympie District Teams

30 James Nash students selected in Wide Bay Teams (Rugby League, Rugby Union, AFL, Hockey, Golf)

ATHLETICS

Phoenix House Champion

Over 100 students represent James Nash at Gympie District Athletics Carnival

James Nash won the Gympie District Athletics Championships for the 6th consecutive year

James Nash was the Champion School at Wide Bay Regional Athletics Championships for the 3rd consecutive year

9 new records by James Nash students at Gympie District Athletics

46 students selected in Gympie District Team to contest Wide Bay Athletics Carnival

5 students receive Age Champion Awards at Gympie District Athletics Carnival

2 new records by James Nash students at Wide Bay Athletics

4 students receive Age Champion Awards at Wide Bay Athletics Carnival

16 students selected in Wide Bay Athletics Team

TEAM SPORTS

Open Boys Rugby Union Runners-up Sunshine Coast 2nd Division

Junior Netball team won the Wide Bay South Vicki Wilson Netball Shield Competition

Open Girls Hockey Runner-Up Wide Bay All Schools Hockey Championship

Open Girls Hockey defeated Portsmouth Grammar UK touring team

Under 13 Boys Rugby Union Runners-Up of Sunshine Coast 2nd Division

Under 14 Girls Rugby Union Runners-up in Sunshine Coast

Under 15 Rugby League finished 3rd in the Sunshine Coast Rugby League 9's Competition

Eight students (Two teams of four) participated in the Wide Bay Region Chess Championships

James Nash took out 1st, 2nd and 3rd individual placings at Wide Bay Region Chess Championship

James Nash Knights won the Wide Bay Region Chess Championship to qualify for state finals.

Events calendar created to assist with organisation in support of students, parents and staff which includes the following unbelievable range of opportunities for students:-

Swimming

Athletics

Cross Country

Rugby Union

Futsal

Rugby League

Australian Rules Football

Touch Football

Volleyball

Netball

Basketball

Tennis

Squash

Hockey

Cricket

Equestrian

Triathlon

Golf

Ten Pin Bowling

Fitness Training

SCHOOL ANNUAL REVIEW

I WILL present a review of the outcomes and future directions for the school in the Key Planning Areas of Leadership, Curriculum, Effective Teaching and Learning, Information and Communication Technologies, Facilities and Student Services. It is through a clearly articulated strategic planning framework that we co-ordinate the raft of developments and projects that allows James Nash State High School to not only operate at the highest level but also to set directions for the future.

LEADERSHIP PLANNING

THE leadership of James Nash is a collaboration between administration, staff, students and parents. I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the Deputy Principals, Mr Mark Swan, Ms Bessie Nilon, Ms Shelley Gauld, Mr Josh Cleary, and our Business Services Manager, Mrs Debra Paige for their continued support and inspired leadership across the school. Amongst our very talented staff we have leaders in all aspects of schooling but it is in the classroom where the real business of learning occurs. I would like to publicly acknowledge their fantastic work in leading the core business of our school and that is to inspire learning.

I would also like to acknowledge the leadership of our School Captains, Keely Powell, Isabella Menzies, Declan Nicol and Quinn Edwards and our Student Council Presidents, Georgia Groves and Angel Weber. These fantastic young men and women have taken their role in supporting the leadership of James Nash very seriously and should be congratulated on their achievements and representation of the school. We have met weekly throughout the year to ensure that the student voice could be heard and also to allow me to utilise their thinking as a sounding board for our future planning.

I see my role as leading a school that assists parents with the education of their own children. As such, I value very highly the work of our key parent groups across James Nash and the support and direction they give to me as Principal. I would like to particularly recognise our 2017 School Council including; Chairman-Mr Rod Jenkins and fellow School Council members Jonathan Cross, Nicole Turner, Eric Sprott, Professor Greg Hill and Amelia Parker; our Parents and Citizens Association including; President-Mr Jonathan Cross and his Executive team along with the Ladies Auxiliary including; President-Ms Melinda Yarrow and her Executive team for their leadership and support. These tireless supporters carry the burden of parental representation at an enormous number of occasions and meetings where we seek parental input and guidance. In 2017 these groups have undertaken to lead some significant change in the school. Firstly, I would like to acknowledge the critical support offered in assisting with the strategic direction setting for the school. It is important to also recognise the incredible funds ($40 000) raised through the operation of our Tuckshop and Uniform Shop and then donated to the school to support innovative programs directly affecting student learning.

The leadership of a school is a collaborative exercise and I wish to acknowledge the support I have received from staff, students, parents and our broader community, throughout 2017, to help us achieve some of the fantastic results we celebrate at this year's Awards Night.

EFFECTIVE TEACHING AND LEARNING PLAN

IN 2017, the major teaching and learning initiative involved a continuation of processes to adopt Explicit Direct Instruction as our signature teaching technique in the Junior School. Explicit Direct Instruction is a particular framework for highly effective teacher-directed learning processes, eminently suited to knowledge acquisition in the Junior School. Our School-Wide Pedagogical Framework has been enhanced to include the 21st Century Skills which underpin the New Queensland Certificate of Education. The acquisition of high level digital pedagogy skills for our staff has been a continued focus for 2017 with awarding of many more Digital Pedagogical Licences to our teachers. A Digital Pedagogical Licence is a well-respected state certification of skills in manipulating digital media and systems toward creation of effective 'anytime, anywhere' learning environments. Licence holders now cover all faculties across the school.

Another key priority in 2017 was the continued development of Professional Learning Teams. All staff have participated in Professional Learning Teams which meet on alternative fortnights to the Reference groups to explore these dimensions of professional knowledge. Fundamentally, this program is designed to give opportunity for professional teachers to engage in meaningful investigation and professional discourse regarding pedagogical issues.This will give shape and purpose to our school's consideration of key pedagogical issues and challenges underpinning our future work across a broad range of areas.

We also saw further development of our supervisor coaching and feedback to teaching staff under the Education Department's Developing Performance Framework. In this regard, all teaching staff at the school completed a comprehensive program of teaching performance development, which has strongly embedded feedback systems, involving both peers and supervisors. I commend the staff for their commitment to this practice and acknowledge the excellent teaching actions that I observed in my engagement with the process. James Nash High remains at the forefront of professional action in regard to teacher development and aligned action towards our goal of being a hub of educational excellence for all learners.

STUDENT SERVICES PLAN

JAMES Nash was the winner of the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year award. This year's focus has been on 'developing respectful relationships'.

We pride ourselves on having a Safe, Calm and Disciplined learning environment for all students. This year has once again seen a continuation of a very positive cultural change across the school that was evident in the outstanding Parental School Opinion Survey data. The concept of a shared responsibility for James Nash being a Safe, Calm and Disciplined school is evident whenever you walk around the school.

Junior Secondary has become an integral part of our 'Hub of Educational Excellence for all Learners'. The school has taken enormous pride in being a part of the many community events that make up the fabric of our town. Events ranging from the Gold Rush Parade, Gympie Show, Eisteddfods, Technology Challenges, Anzac Day Ceremonies, Arts and Cultural Exhibitions, to list just a few, have had a common theme for our school and that is to ensure that the Gympie Community knows that the youth of our school are active and vibrant citizens willing to give back to their community.

CURRICULUM PLAN

WITH 2017 being the third cohort of Year 7s into secondary school, the curriculum planning continues to focus on ensuring a seamless curriculum exists from Year 7 through to Year 12 at James Nash. We have ensured that all planning is aligned with the National Curriculum. Along with the National Curriculum, our Year 7 and Year 9 students again sat the National Assessment Program in Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN). I could not have been more happy with the performance. Our students in both Year 7 & 9 are achieving above the national average for meeting National Minimum Standard in Numeracy with 99.5% of students in both cohorts reaching and exceeding the national minimum standard for numeracy. Other highlights in year 7 were with our Reading data, where 29% of our Year 7s are in the Upper 2 Bands. Similarly, 35% of our Year 7s are in the Upper 2 Bands for Spelling and 28% for Numeracy. Meanwhile our year 22% of our year 9 cohort scored in the Upper 2 Bands for Spelling and 20% for Numeracy. It is clear that the hard work from our Success Team and our teachers is paying off and our students are reaping the rewards of having dedicated Literacy and Numeracy lessons.

With the new Senior Assessment and Tertiary Entrance (SATE) process being rolled out in 2019, teachers have been involved in the consultation process with the design of the new syllabuses, trials for external assessment and professional development around the pedagogy, delivery and assessment for the new syllabuses. Our current Year 9 students will be the first group through under the new system. To help prepare our students and staff for SATE, this semester we have commenced trialling blind exams, where the exam is set by a teacher not currently teaching the Year 9 classes and students sit these exams under senior examination conditions. Students currently in Years 10 to 12 continue under the present system with OP and current senior syllabuses.

Parents across the school can expect to receive three Report Cards each year communicating your child's progress in their studies, and our Year 7 and Year 9 parents should have received NAPLAN reporting information.

Our curriculum has continued to be extended for our high performing students through our differentiated curriculum and our partnerships with the University of the Sunshine Coast and East Coast TAFE.

With our Excellence Programs in Creative Writing, Mathematics/Science, Engineering and English Extension (Literature) continuing to gain students' university recognition, add to this the success of our Vocational students at School and in Industry, I am confident that our goal of being a hub of educational excellence for all learners is being achieved.

FACILITIES PLAN

JAMES Nash now has some of the most modern and sophisticated teaching spaces available in secondary schools. In 2017, through our leadership of the wider educational community, there has been a monumental increase in secondary and tertiary schooling options available in Gympie. Our Gympie Trade Training Centre continues to support and train student cohorts providing pathways to trade areas that are experiencing skill shortages across Australia. Our continued liaison with the University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) Campus in Gympie will ensure many more young people are able to stay and live in our community whilst they pursue further education.

We enjoy continued success by collaborating closely with students, parents and primary schools to ensure an exciting transition for Primary School students into High School and supported with high quality standards of teaching and learning.

2017 has seen another massive investment in the maintenance of the school with the removal of paved areas replaced by concrete and new garden retaining walls as well as buildings repainted internally and flooring replaced. This year has seen our fire hydrants upgraded to ensure that our school is a safe environment for our students and most recently a new sign has been established out the front of the school that will give important messages to our school community. Also, our front foyer has been upgraded, with further plans underway to improve access to our Administration Office for all visitors. These projects are important for the long term condition of our facilities and gives the school a refreshed and welcoming character.

The hard work put in by our grounds staff, to improve the appearance of our gardens and surroundings, ensures we are providing an environment that inspires learning and allows modern, technologically rich teaching and learning to be occurring. I would like to acknowledge my Facilities Officers, Cleaning Staff and volunteer workers for their efforts to make James Nash a clean, vibrant place to learn.

INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY PLAN

TRADITIONAL learning opportunities continue to be enhanced at James Nash through access to digital content and activities. The wide-spread access to laptop resources for senior students has seen learning in 2017 extend beyond the classroom both in terms of physical location and time parameters. The partnering of mobile devices, EQ funded 3G connectivity and the creation of online classroom environments by most faculties, has enabled our school to capitalise on global information and resources to transform the learning of our students.

In 2017 James Nash's "Bring your Own” device model in the senior school was consolidated with 425 students taking up the opportunity to BYOd. Our ICT Team have utilised the success of the last three and a half years of planning and implementation of BYOd in the senior school to begin the process of implementing BYOd in the junior school from the start of 2019.

At this point in time, over 1000 computers are managed on a daily basis at James Nash with additional BYOd devices as mentioned above. The capacity of our staff, both technical and teaching, to fully maintain and utilise these resources continues to increase due to professional development undertaken at school. 2017 has seen all faculties actively engaged in professional learning around digital pedagogies to developing staff capability to deliver quality teaching and learning in a contemporary learning environment.

WORKFORCE PLAN

WORKING with school faculties, the Workforce Plan committee has supported creative progress within the curriculum, through cutting edge professional development opportunities and the provision of digital tools for students and teachers. This has seen the inclusion of Green Screen Technology for BDT Departments, a professional level recording system for the Music department, Technical Professional Cooking for Home Economics Teachers and a Resident Artist for Arts Department teachers.

Another focus this year has been Staff Welfare, the committee has continued to provide regular functions for staff in a relaxed environment which aims to build strength, resilience and develop a positive staff culture. This year the committee has also reviewed the staffrooms in all buildings and developed a list of what all staffrooms need to support the growing teaching staff.

The committee has reviewed some areas of focus and decided that in 2017 the committee will continue to support innovative pedagogical practices and work towards developing staff welfare and culture more effectively. A yearly plan for staff activities will be developed in term 4 2017 with dates for the entire year of 2018.

CONCLUSION

I HAVE, through this report, only provided a snapshot of the activities of our school and I hope you now understand why I do take such pride in leading our school. I have more detailed reviews of all areas of operation of the school available for your perusal if you want to learn more about what makes James Nash State High School a GREAT SCHOOL.

For those of you who have read through my report, would you please email me on the.principal@jamesnashshs.eq.edu.au to provide me with any feedback on this Principal's Report.

Cheryl Greinke