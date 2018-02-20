James Nash sits at top of region's OP leaders

FACES OF THE FUTURE: Grace Rackemann, Hunter Zeunert, Quinn Edwards and Patrick Bailey were part of James Nash State High School's high OP cohort.

FACES OF THE FUTURE: Grace Rackemann, Hunter Zeunert, Quinn Edwards and Patrick Bailey were part of James Nash State High School's high OP cohort. Arthur Gorrie

JAMES Nash State High School has been identified as the region's top high OP educator, new data has revealed.

The latest Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority has shown a total of 17 of the school's 69 OP eligible students achieved a result in the 1-5 bracket, a rate of 24.64 per cent.

It was the only Gympie school to rank in the state's top 100.

Of the region's other schools, 18.2 per cent of Cooloola Christian College's eligible students were awarded a high bracket (1-5) OP, along with 13.6 per cent of St Patrick's College students, 11.76 per cent of Victory College students and 11.43 per cent of Gympie State High School's students.

St Patrick's College principal Karen Harrison said she was pleased with her students' results last year.

"We're proud of the learning improvements that each of our students make,” she said.

While other schools around the state may have achieved higher ranks, she said top marks were not always necessary for success.

"97 per cent (of the St Pat's students) have all got he tertiary offers they requested,” she said.

"We're excited they are on the career pathway they are aspiring to beyond school.”

Asked what might hurdles might be in play when it comes to regional students' academic achievements, she pointed to a number of factors which could prove a challenge.

"One of the challenges all schools and rural families have is external support,” she said.

"Children who perform well are settled in a range of things including family employment, economic situation and health.

"These all impact on student learning.”

The Queensland schools which topped out with the highest top OP rate were Springfield Anglican College (18 of 28 students, 64.3 per cent), Brisbane Grammar School (147 of 246 students, 59.8 per cent) and Brisbane State High School (228 of 411, 55.5 per cent).

Closer to Gympie, Fraser Coast Anglican College ranked 19th in Queensland with 38.2 per cent (21 of 55 OP eligible students), while Hervey Bay State High School had a result of 15 per cent, and Urangan State High School had 9.2 per cent.