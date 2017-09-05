James Nash head deserves his position in Power 30

Darrin Edwards Principal of James Nash State High School has worked hard for the school for the past 12 years.

James Nash became the largest school in the wider Gympie area while under his control with enrolments now capped at 1270 students.

Under his guidance, James Nash was recognised as a state leader with the school winning the 2016 Peter Doherty Awards for Excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathmatics and the North Coast Region's Showcasing Excellence in Education-Leadership Award.

Mr Edwards said at the time; "These acknowledgements, along with our status as an independent public school and our international school accreditation, certainly recognise that we are moving well towards our goal of being a hub of educational excellence for all learners.”

Also under his guidance, the school has become one of the highest performing secondary schools in the region for Year 12 outcomes with all of the graduating seniors of 2016 awarded a QCE/OP or VET qualification.

