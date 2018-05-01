James Nash graduate turns childhood cartoons into career

USC graduate Hudson Meads of Gympie has turned a childhood fascination with drawing cartoons and making short films into a career in photography, film-making and design.

Building a name for the Gympie-based freelance media company he created partway through his degree is now the focus for the 20-year-old after graduating from USC recently with a Bachelor of Creative Industries.

"Operating as Hudson Meads Media, I am building a portfolio of work including promotional videos and designs for corporate brands to more creative works such as music videos and photoshoots with local musicians,” Hudson said.

"I enjoy the balance between the creative and corporate work, as it gives me a range of experiences within the industry and has seen me travel as far as the Gold Coast and Adelaide.”

The former school captain of James Nash State High said he was drawing on the knowledge gained from the degree to deal with the challenges of operating a one-man business that he hoped to eventually expand into a major media company.

Hudson Meads contributed

"The degree expanded my skills and offered an insight into the creative industry at large, allowing me to better understand how to effectively utilise my creativity and talents in a business environment,” he said.

"It made me appreciate how many different skills can overlap, and ultimately I would like to assemble a team of creative people who all share different strengths and talents, but that's further down the road yet.”

Hudson said there was never any doubt that he would turn his creative skills into a career.

Studying Creative Industries at USC's Sunshine Coast campus, specifically graphic design and screen and media, seemed like the logical progression after completing high school.

The campus's proximity allowed Hudson to remain living in Gympie while studying.

"This was the ideal financial situation for me and travel to Sippy Downs was made even easier when catching the USC shuttle bus,” he said.

"I certainly made the right choice as I found USC to be inviting and modern. I enjoyed campus life and developed good relationships with my peers and tutors.”

