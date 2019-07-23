James Nash girls team's biggest strength in rugby comp

READY TO BATTLE: James Nash State High rugby players Emily Turner and Eliza Black take on Siena College today.

RUGBY UNION: Gympie's growing ranks of female rah rahs will take to the field today vying for supremacy in the Sunshine Coast Secondary Schools Girls Rugby Competition.

St Patrick's College under-14s, 16s and 18s host St John's at Jack Stokes tomorrow from 4.15pm for round 1 while James Nash State High School heads to Siena Catholic College.

James Nash has two under-14 side, one under-16 and an 18.

Nash U16 player Eliza Black said ahead of today's game she would be working on her focus.

"In the games when I get the ball I lose focus on everything,” she said.

"I need to try and stay focused.”

This is Emily Turner's third season.

The Nash U16 side's biggest strength today will be their attack, she said.