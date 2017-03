FOND FAREWELL: James Nash State High School captain Declan Nicol (centre) and principal Darrin Edwards (right) present Gympie Memorial Pool lessee Jeff Manthey with an engraved plaque.

FRIDAY, February 10 saw the last time James Nash State High School's swimming carnival will be held at the Gympie Memorial Pool.

To commemorate this event, school captain Declan Nicol and principal Darrin Edwards presented an engraved plate to pool lessees Liz and Jeff Manthey.

Declan made a speech of thanks to Jeff for all the years and good times James Nash students have had at the pool.

The new Gympie Aquatic and Recreational Centre will be ready by the time the next carnival comes around.