James Nash Day a real 'flash in the pan' event

All that glitters actually is gold at James Nash Day at the James Nash State High School.

JAMES Nash State High School students celebrated their namesake today at James Nash Day.

There were lots of activities including gold-panning, performances by the drum band and the stage band, staff versus students touch football and volleyball games, speeches and a sausage sizzle.

The Queen's Baton Relay participants for the Commonwealth Games were also present to do a speech.

Administration officer Kate Carmichael and school captain Daniel Lee both shaved their heads for the Leukaemia Foundation as part of the celebrations.

Ms Carmichael said her reason for shaving was because her daughter was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer 10 years ago and in honour of her beating it, she raised more than $3200 for the foundation. She said she also ran the Sunshine Coast Marathon three or four years ago, raising about the same amount.

"I didn't have to do the training for this,” she said.

Daniel Lee's hair was down to the middle of his back and he decided to lead by example when he had it shaved yesterday.

"People get too attached to their hair,” he said. "And we raised a bit of money so that's good.”

James Nash Day has been commemorated every year for the past decade to honour the founder of the city of Gympie, James Nash, who discovered gold in 1867.

