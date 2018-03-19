James Nash Baton team 'excited'

TAKE YOUR MARK: The James Nash Queens Baton Relay team - Chantelle Chippindall, Kate Carmichael, Jared Blanco and Isabelle Cantle.

Renee Albrecht

WORLD Masters Games champion and James Nash State High School administration officer Kate Carmichael will join three students from the school as Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay runners later this month.

Year 12 student Chantelle Chippindall, Year 10 student Jared Blanco and Year 8 student Isabelle Cantle were all accepted for the relay after being nominated by their parents.

Ms Carmichael, who won gold in the 100m and 200m and silver in the high jump at the Masters Games in Auckland last year, said she was excited to be involved in the historic event.

"It's an honour and a privilege, I think we all feel the same way,” she said.

"It will be very exciting on the day, hopefully there'll be people cheering.”

Ms Carmichael pointed to her previous fundraising efforts as another reason why her name was chosen from the applications.

"I did the Sunshine Coast Marathon to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation, because my daughter had aplastic anemia a few years ago.

"Next week I'm shaving my hair for the World's Greatest Shave.

"I'll also be volunteering at the Commonwealth Games.”

Isabelle Cantle said she was a "little bit nervous” about the relay.

"I just hope I don't trip over and drop it,” she laughed.