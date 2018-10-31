James Nash awards pay tribute to high achievers of 2018

Photos View Photo Gallery

TWELVE months of hard work was celebrated as James Nash State High School paid tribute to its high achievers of 2018 at the annual awards night on Tuesday night.

2018 AWARDS

GOLD AWARDS

VOCATIONAL Education and Training Excellence Gold Award: Dannielle White.

Sporting Excellence Gold Award: Chantelle Chippindall.

Cultural Excellence Gold Award: Amethyst Pohlmann.

Citizenship Excellence Gold Award: Briana Alexander.

Academic Excellence Junior Gold Award: Mikayla Lawler.

Academic Excellence Senior Gold Award (Dux): Jackson Barton and Cameron Edward.

All-Rounder Excellence Junior Gold Award: Jessica Wilcox.

All-Rounder Excellence Senior Gold Award: Amelia Parker.

2019 School Captains: Lahni Edwards, Alfie Kay, Zoe Powell and Harrison Tomkinson.

CITIZENSHIP DISTINCTION AWARDS

Year 7: Porscha Higgins, Phoebe Penny, Elouise Todd. Year 8: Isabelle Cantle, Casey Hughes, Ashleigh Hughes, Zanda Gubecka. Year 9: Jack Cantle, Jill Rollings, Ashleigh Tomkinson, Isabel Fitzpatrick, Ben Stokes, Jessica Wilcox. Year 10: Taylor Auld, Catelinn Capell, Tehlia Hay. Year 11: Lahni Edwards, Cameron Jones, Elora Rookyard. Year 12: Briana Alexander, Krystal Jones, Amelia Parker, Lily Breedon, Daniel Lee, Amethyst Pohlmann, Zo-Emma Brook, Dylan Naidoo, Emily Smith.

SPORTING DISTINCTION

Year 7: Sam Catlin, Cody Hansen, Leah Panetta, Oliver Collett-Nilon, Chloe Haslam, Amy Stuart, Hayden Cook, Tessa Krogh, Santasia Tau-Moggs, Malachi Davidson, Jake Millard, Hannah Wilcox, Tristyn Dawson, Emily Morgan, Oliver Wilson, James Hangad, David Olsson, Lachlan Wilton. Year 8: Shaylin Campbell, Cadence Lawler, Monique Murnane, Isabelle Cantle, Kai Mobbs, Liam Pratt, Will Dawkings, Nicholas Morley, Sophie Schooth, David Kirkpatrick. Year 9: Leteisha Bradford, Josh Rigby, Jessica Wessels, Aiden Hinds, Riley Upton, Jessica Wilcox, Emily Larsen. Year 10: Ryan Alexander, Ryan Johns, Abby Schooth, Thomas Barton, Angus Laing, Libby Seed, Dillyn Blackburn, Taylah Long, Clinton Seed, Matt Browne, Rory Nicol, Joel Spencer, Troy Carlson, Rebecca O'Neill, Nathan Tomlinson, Joshua Dean, Denim Osrecki, Myles Whitewood, Matthew Hanson, Breanna Pearce, Jake Wilson, Damon Jessen, Abbey Schluter. Year 11: Keegan Channells, Brae McAllister, Zoe Powell, Tannar Jenkins, Carleigh Munn, Bronte O'Sullivan, Sam Larsen. Year 12: Chantelle Chippindall, Chenoa Gills, Dylan Naidoo, Cameron Edward, Cameron Hanson, Chris Venn, Thomas Fea, Jamie Mills.

CULTURAL DISTINCTION

Year 7: Thomas Allen, Phoebe Penny, Claire Rackemann. Year 8: Claire Bailey, Pania Crombie, Elise Nicholson, Emily Breedon, Shae Grambower, Gabrielle Page, Isabelle Cantle, Savannah Jones, Alyssa Watt, Ashlee Carty, Bridie Millard. Year 9: George Allen, Stevie O'Donnell, Ben Stoke, William Clift, Dana Rollings, Sarah Thomas, Angela Greer, Jill Rollings, Ashleigh Tomkinson, Jenna Heilbronn, Cleo Simon, Jonas White, Tegan Kerr, Anna Smith, Jessica Wilcox, Liam Kishawi. Year 10: Ryan Alexander, Ella Frampton, Claire Pomerenke, Taylor Auld, William Hill, Red Smith, Paige Cahill, Dylan Moore, Ember Zeunert, Catelinn Capell, Caitlin Moreland. Year 11: Casey Armstrong, Alfie Kay, Ebony Ronan, Emma Douw, Mikaela Keep, Elora Rookyard, Lahni Edwards, Kellie Knowles, Katia Smith, Courtney Gurr, Jackson Phillips, Amelia Stevens, Cameron Jones. Year 12: Sofia Abbey, Zana Chapman, Emily Smith, Briana Alexander, Zachary Gate, Ilijah Smith, Casey Alexander, Krystal Jones, Jaime Southern, Jackson Barton, Amethyst Pohlmann, Seth Tramacchi, Hayden Blanco, Aberdeen Scott-Collins, Ayla Van Dijk, Zo-Emma Brook, Aeris Sheppard, Eternity-Jaye Wallace-Burr, Chantelle Chippindall.

ACADEMIC DISTINCTION

Year 7 (on the Roll of Honour for Semester 1): Cody Bernard, Amalia Doyle, Leah Panetta, Cooper Smal, Elandria Bryan, Emjaye Garwood, Phoebe Penny, Chloe Smith, Morgan Butler, Emily Groves, Claire Rackemann, Elouise Todd, Porscha Higgins, Chloe Haslam, Miranda Robb, Oliver Wilson, Hareth Covert, Nathan Moreland, Connor Russell. Year 8 - 12 (on the Roll of Honour for either Semester 2 - 2017 or Semester 1 - 2018) Kaytlin Averillo, Jenna Dibsdale-Godwin, Mirage Hunter, Demecs George Pink, Meiling Binney, Grace Dixon, Trinity-Maree Jackson, Emily Scanlan, Emily Breedon, Shae Grambower, Savannah Jones, Sophie Schooth, Isabelle Cantle, Ashleigh Hughes, Ryan Kennedy, Alex Stahl, Ashlee Carty, Casey Hughes, Milla Kennedy, Monique Webbe. Year 9: Penelope Bewick, Aiden Hinds, Aliyah Millard, Anna Smith, Kimberley Benkendorff, Shannon Hyam, Hayley Millard, Ella Taylor, Cooper Blackburn, Anikin Jones, Charlotte Morgan, Sarah Thomas, Chelsea Brennan, Aaryanna Jones, Maddison Panetta, Ashleigh Tomkinson, Zoe Brennocks, Haylee Keep, Brooke Potts, Paige Turrisi, Amber Cartwright, Caitlin Kelly, Leath Rodighiero, Luke Venn, Fletcher Colfs, Tegan Kerr, Dana Rollings, Jessica Wessels, Hadassah Covert, Emily Larsen, Jill Rollings, Olivia Whitfield, Isabel Fitzpatrick, Mikayla Lawler Chloe, Rookyard Jessica, Wilcox, Zoe Gate, Scarlett Mansfield, Ebony Smal, Elisabeth Younger, Angela Greer. Year 10: Dillyn Blackburn, Shamyia DeSerio, Caitlin Moreland, Noah Strachan, Lillianne Chambers, Lachlan Groves, Claire Pomerenke, Elisha Wallace, Keiran Dean, Ryan Johns, Abby Schooth, Flynn Walsh, Paityn Derrick, Matilda Mansfield, Clinton Seed. Year 11: Claire Abbott, Samuel Gamble, Max Hall, Zoe Powell, Emma Christensen, Charlie Garrett, Annabelle Horne, Laura Rooks, Nikolas Davey, Hayden Gerick, Tannar Jenkins, Elora Rookyard, Austin Daw, Riley Green, Hailee O'Hanlon, Kaine Wernowski, Lahni Edwards, Courtney Gurr, Kirra Olsen. Year 12: Danielle Aylward, Chantelle Chippindall, Thomas Jordan, Jarad Spence, Sofia Abbey, Cameron Cotter, Prue Manthey, Seth Tramacchi, Jackson Barton, Maya Davies, Amelia Parker, Ayla Van Dijk, Lily Breedon, Cameron Edward, Amethyst Pohlmann, Dannielle White, Zana Chapman, Thomas Fea.

FIRST PLACE IN SUBJECT

Year 7: Elouise Todd - Business & Digital Technologies; Angus Paisley - Design Technology; Chloe Smith - Drama; Elouise Todd - English; Phoebe Penny - German; Hareth Covert - Health & Physical Education; Hareth Covert - History & Geography; Jade O'Hanlon - Home Economics; Aydan Smith - Individualised Learning Program; Phoebe Penny - Mathematics; Rose Kenniff - Music; Elouise Todd - Science; Hareth Covert - Visual Arts. Year 8: Ashleigh Hughes - Business & Digital Technologies; Sophie Schooth - Design Technology; Elise Nicholson - Drama; Meiling Binney - English; Alex Stahl - German; Emily Scanlan - Health & Physical Education; Alex Stahl - History & Geography; Olivia Madsen -Home Economics; Vennieta Mundt - Individualised Learning Program; Alex Stahl - Mathematics; Savannah Jones - Music; Matthew Templeton - Science; Cadence Lawler - Visual Arts. Year 9: Charlotte Morgan - Business Information Processing; George Allen - Design Technology - Graphics; Chloe Rookyard - Design Technology - Materials; Ashley Hewitt - Design Technology - Systems; Anna Smith - Digital Technologies; Jessica Wilcox - Drama; Paige Turrisi - Drama; Charlotte Morgan - Economics & Business; Mikayla Lawler -English; Jill Rollings - German; Mitchell Absalom - Health & Physical Education; Dana Rollings - History & Geography; Chloe Rookyard -Home Economics - Food; Dana Rollings - Home Economics - Textiles; John Larsen-Bloom - Individualised Learning Program; Dana Rollings - Mathematics; Angela Greer - Music; Penelope Bewick - Science; Haylee Keep - Visual Arts. Year 10: Claire Pomerenke - Ancient History; Lachlan Groves - Business Information Processing; Thomas Barton - Design Technology; Noah Strachan - Drama; Abby Schooth - Economics & Business; Clinton Seed - English; Jodie-Anne Southon - English Communication; Paige Cahill - English Extension Plus; Jazmin Benkendorff - German; Shamyia DeSerio - Graphics; Natalie Benjamin - History & Geography; Keiran Dean - History & Legal Studies; Ebony Lewis - History, Social & Community Studies; Elisha Wallace - Home Economics; Hayley Neal - Hospitality; Thorunn Soutter - Manufacturing; Taryn Beatty - General Mathematics Preparation; Caitlin Moreland - Mathematics Specialist Preparation; Ella Frampton - Music; Dayna Melvin - Modern History; Noah Strachan - Physical Education; Hayley Elliott - Practical Art; Breanna Shinnick - Recreation; Caitlin Moreland - Science; Liam Beyer - Technology Studies; Caitlin Moreland - Visual Arts. Year 11: Hayley Carnellor - Accounting; Emma Douw - Ancient History; Willow Boyle - Biology; Samuel Gamble - Building & Construction Skills; Emma Christensen - Business Communication & Technologies; Cameron Jones - Certificate II - Business; Jacob Briggs - Certificate II - Information, Digital Media & Technology; Melissa Robertson - Certificate II - Tourism Cameron Jones Certificate III - Tourism; Courtney Gurr - Chemistry; Courtney Gurr - Drama; Lahni Edwards - Drama; Nikolas Davey - Economics; Charlie Garrett - Engineering Skills; Willow Boyle - English; Hailee Klein - English Communication; Annabelle Horne - Geography; Lahni Edwards - German; Riley Green - Graphics; Hailee O'Hanlon - Home Economics; Kelsie Field - Hospitality - Certificate I; Emily Ross - Hospitality Practices; Claire Abbott - Information Processing & Technology; Sam Gamble - Industrial Technology Skills; Willow Boyle - Legal Studies; Austin Daw - Mathematics A; Laura Rooks - Mathematics B; Elora Rookyard - Mathematics C; Hayden Gerick - Mathematics Prevocational; Hailee O'Hanlon - Modern History; Riley Green - Music; Tannar Jenkins - Physical Education; Elora Rookyard - Physics; Tannar Jenkins - Recreation; Mikaela Keep - Technology Studies; Ebony Ronan -Visual Arts; Ebony Kjorstad - Visual Arts In Practice. Year 12: Amelia Parker - Accounting; Lily Breedon - Ancient History; Amelia Parker - Business, Communications & Technology; Maya Davies - Biology; Nick Cutler - Building & Construction Skills; Sarah Ross - Certificate II - Business; April Rose Craig - Certificate II - Information, Digital Media & Technology; Dannielle White - Certificate II - Tourism; Amethyst Pohlmann - Certificate III - Tourism; Jarad Spence - Chemistry; Sofia Abbey - Drama; Zana Chapman - Drama; Amelia Parker -Economics; Thomas Fea - Engineering Skills; Danielle Aylward - English; Dannielle White - English Communication; Lily Breedon - English Extension; Thomas Jordan - Geography; Seth Tramacchi - German; Cameron Cotter - Graphics; Chantelle Chippindall - Home Economics; Kiana Sprott - Hospitality - Certificate II; Stephanie Corrigan - Hospitality Practices; Jarad Spence - Information Processing & Technology; Braden Gibson - Industrial Technology Skills; Lily Breedon - Legal Studies; Danielle Aylward - Mathematics A; Jackson Barton - Mathematics B; Jackson Barton - Mathematics C; Jazz Burton - Mathematics Prevocational; Chloe Lewis - Modern History; Seth Tramacchi - Music; Jamie Mills - Physical Education; Jarad Spence - Physics; Mitchell Sauer - Recreation; Zoe Nevin - Science in Practice; Eden Walters - Social & Community Studies; Cameron Edward - Technology Studies; April Rose Craig - Visual Art in Practice; Amethyst Pohlmann - Visual Art.

FOCUS IS ON THE FUTURE: PRINCIPAL

THE speech delivered on Tuesday night by new James Nash State High School principal Jackson Dodd:

"It is a great honour and privilege to lead the wonderful group of teachers and students who collectively create James Nash SHS. It is my intention to build upon the opportunity afforded me by previous leaders to continue to provide an education for our students that delivers the social and cognitive development that will enable our students to lead successful meaningful lives. Having spent the past 26 years in Maryborough I haven't travelled very far to get here and many would expect that differences would be minimal. I need to share with you my experience of arriving:

Friendly respectful students who greet you and engage in conversation in a relaxed and respectful manner.

Staff who are hard working, diligent and capable who go above and beyond every day to deliver for our students.

Parents and a community that are incredibly supportive of our school.

On reflection this culture is a legacy of the leadership and expectation that has surrounded James Nash in the years preceding my arrival. For this I will be forever grateful.

I have a saying about "walking up the down escalators - the moment you stop you are going backwards”. So, while understanding and acknowledging the past is important, planning and delivering for the future is where our focus now needs to rest. This year we have undertaken our Quadrennial School review and created a new strategic plan that represents our vision for the future and the key areas of focus for us over the four years. Key elements of this plan include:

Revisiting the purpose, vision and values that inform our direction and the means for achieving our goals.

Designing and implementing the systems and structures that will help us deliver on these. Achieving these objectives will require much more than my leadership - it will require the collective wisdom and effort of all of us - teachers, students and parents.

Full speech at www.gympietimes.com

As a result you will hear me refer to "collaborative teams in pursuit of excellence”. This strategy recognises the depth of talent that resides in our school as well as valuing the thoughts and opinions of those who our decisions directly impact.

A wonderful experience for me was to talk with our students and challenge their thinking in order to develop a set of values that were inclusive of student opinion. I was amazed - the students arrived at: Positive, Resilient and Hardworking while staff included Respectful to round out the 4 values. When I challenged the thinking of students and suggested terms such as respect, responsibility, caring etc - students responded by saying "we think we have passed the need for values like that - we need to go to the next level”.

In closing tonight I would like to congratulate not just our students on their wonderful achievements but also parents and staff who support our students to achieve these great results. It is always a bittersweet time for me at awards nights. As a student I rarely featured on stage but I was lucky to have teachers who acknowledged my effort and encouraged me to aspire. My goal is to empower our students so that they too aspire to be the best they can be. I know that recognising effort is key to achieving this. When you're natural ability runs out, which it will - effort is what will see you through!