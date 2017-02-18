Jamaica Blue is coming to Gympie

OPPORTUNITY: Coffee chain Jamaica Blue is asking for franchisee applications to open a store in Gympie Central Shopping Centre by the end of the year.

DO YOU want to own a coffee shop?

Cafe chain Jamaica Blue is keen to welcome you aboard at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

Queensland leasing executive Michelle Lucadou-Wells said advertising placed at Gympie Central earlier this month had so far only yielded a single inquiry but she was hoping to encourage more people, from all walks of life, to consider taking on the franchise.

"You don't have to be from a business background. We've got people who used to work on oil rigs and accountants and all sorts of backgrounds," she said.

"We are just looking for someone who has a good business sense and wants to start their own business.

"Everything is easily trained up on so you don't necessarily need to have business training. We provide a training program to enable them to go into it."

Jamaica Blue have cafes in 127 locations in Australia as well as franchises in New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore and Malaysia.

Ms Lucadou-Wells said Gympie was a logical choice for the company because it was the next major hub north from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The major difference between Jamaica Blue and their competitors, according to Ms Lucadou-Wells, is the flexibility with the menu.

"We have over 400 recipes to choose from and aside from a few standards you can localise it and make it work with what Gympie people want," she said.

"With other stores you have to keep to a standardised menu and each store is exactly the same. With Jamaica Blue, you can have different options to Brisbane or Sydney."

Ms Lucadou-Wells said Jamaica Blue had good partnership with the owners of Gympie Central Shopping Centre, Vicinity, and said Gympie showed real promise.

"Gympie is crying out for a fantastic cafe and that's what we offer," she said.

Ideally, Ms Lucadou-Wells is keen to enlist a Gympie local.

"It would be great to have someone who knows the area and can bring a regular following. But whoever puts their hand up, we will interview them and select the best applicant from there," she said.

Applications are open and inquiries can be made at jamaicabluefranchise.com .au.

"We are hoping to be open by the end of the year," MsLucadou-Wells said.