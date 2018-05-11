Jam-packed program for three big days at the Gympie Show

WORLD CLASS: Don't miss the International Junior Barrel Racing competition, with entrants like Louise Hourigan (pictured) competing against four countries for the trophy.

WORLD CLASS: Don't miss the International Junior Barrel Racing competition, with entrants like Louise Hourigan (pictured) competing against four countries for the trophy. Leeroy Todd

THIS year's Gympie Show will be jammed packed with everything great this region has to offer.

Quality fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, handicrafts and art displays will reign in the pavilion.

There will be plenty of live entertainment on the pavilion stage with Alice Benfer, Sista Lee, Gympie Community Orchestra, Cooloola Christian College Jazz Band, James Nash State High School Academy of Creative Arts Vocal Group, ukelele players and many more all scheduled to perform over the three days.

Plus, there will fashion parades, zumba demonstrations, Miss Donna the magician, and mini pageants to keep the action in the pavilion ticking over.

In the Apex dining room you will find a new level of refinement with high teas available from 9am-5pm and wine and cheese platters from 5-9pm, all prepared by Josephine from Avalon Fare Catering.

Anything to do with livestock you can find on display in the ring, with harness racing and trots, showjumping, dog trials and even pig races for a little lighthearted fun.

World-class horseman Guy McLean will also be wowing the crowds with his amazing horses.

There is $2000 on offer for the best led steer or heifer in the Prime Cattle section and first female Prime Cattle judge Tania Hartwig will cast her expert eye over the entrants to help determine who will take home the cash.

For the first time, the International Junior Barrel Racing competition will be held at the Gympie Show with competitors, all under the age of 18 from four different countries, vying for the trophy.

For three nights, the stars will erupt over the Show with fireworks, sponsored by Tom Grady, each night about 7.30pm.

For your chance to win $1000, head to the Gympie Show website to get your entry for the Guess the Colour competition.

Follow the instructions to enter and if you correctly guess the colour of the final firework of the evening, you could win $1000.

Terms and conditions apply.

Rev-heads will be in heaven with Machinery Alley packed to overflowing with innovative technology, massive machines and chainsaw racing.

The Isuzu D-Max Precision Driving Team will show off their skill in the main ring on Thursday and Friday nights.

New to Machinery Alley this year is the Berkley Supertank.

This live fishing display, measuring 15x3m, will hold 14.5 tonnes of water and lets anglers see what the fish see and find out which lures are most effective, in real time, with real fish.

This display won the silver award at the Great Easter Show in Sydney.

Sideshow Alley will have plenty to offer with rides and amusements set to draw out young and old alike.

For the adrenaline junkies, the Crazy Coaster is the only spinning roller coaster in the country and features 300m of winding track and four storeys of white-knuckled fun and is already set up on the field for next weekend.

Also featured at the Show this year is The Beast - the largest travelling ride in the southern hemisphere.

At 25 metres tall and with a swing of 45 metres high and a weight of 78 tonnes it certainly lives up to its moniker, taking three trailers to haul it around the show circuit.

Another major draw at the Show is the massive selection of showbags on offer.

Children of all ages will be delighted with the range available.

The Gympie Show will open on Thursday, May 17, but some events, such as the beginners trial showjumping, will take place on Wednesday.

For ticket prices, season pass prices and pre-purchase discounts, head to the Gympie Show website at www.gympieshow.com.au.

Tickets can be purchased online at the address above, at the show office or from Goldfield's Plaza, Monkland St or Central Shopping Centre, Excelesior Rd.

The shopping centre booths are open today and Monday until Wednesday next week.

Tickets will also be available at the showgrounds from Thursday.