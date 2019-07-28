Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Jailed Pisasale rushed to hospital

by Greg Stolz
28th Jul 2019 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JAILED ex-Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has been rushed to hospital from prison with a broken collarbone.

Sources say Pisasale, who was sentenced to two years' jail on Thursday for extortion, was taken by ambulance from Wacol prison just before 10am.

He was transported to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The Courier-Mail has been told Pisasale was doing chin-ups in the exercise yard when he broke his collar bone.

Corrective Services was being contacted for comment.

More to come.

More Stories

crime editors picks ipswich mayor paul pisasale

Top Stories

    Where not to take your driving test

    premium_icon Where not to take your driving test

    News Queensland’s learner drivers are failing more than a third of their practical driving tests, with new figures revealing the state’s toughest testing centres.

    VIDEO: Tell us who should be Gympie's Athlete of the Year

    VIDEO: Tell us who should be Gympie's Athlete of the Year

    News It's your chance to help us recognise our local heroes.

    Gympie Hammers flyhalf one step closer to professional dream

    premium_icon Gympie Hammers flyhalf one step closer to professional dream

    News 'It's the ultimate goal but this is the first step towards that'

    Finals footy: Devils just one win away from grand final

    premium_icon Finals footy: Devils just one win away from grand final

    News 'She will be back by the grand final, if we make it'