Jailed: Gympie offender runs out of chances

A Gympie man will spend the next month behind bars after offending while under a suspended sentence.

A Gympie man will spend the next month behind bars after offending while under a suspended sentence. kaspiic

A GYMPIE man will spend the next month in jail after being caught with 208g of marijuana while on a suspended sentence.

Wesley Scott Honnery, 38, was pulled over by police while driving along Power Rd on August 25.

When asked for his licence, Honnery told police he did not have it with him, and a subsequent check revealed it had expired.

A search of the vehicle by police then uncovered the marijuana in a container in the back of the car.

Along with the three charges stemming from the incident of driving without a licence, and two of possession, Honnery also pleaded guilty to another count of possessing dangerous drugs from an August 16 incident when police observed him dropping a clip seal bag of the drug from an open window of a house while they knocked on the front door.

Solicitor Chris Anderson sought leniency for his client, a father of four who was engaged in Work for the Dole on the Mary Valley Rattler restoration, but Magistrate Graham Hillan said Honnery had shown persistent disregard for court orders.

In sentencing, Mr Hillan said Honnery's history was "deplorable”, with suspended sentences including one from February 2017 which he had been under at the time of committing these crimes.

"You've been given a lot of chances, and you haven't taken them,” Mr Hillan said.

"You just reoffend.”

He sentenced Honnery to four months jail, to be released on parole on October 27.

He also fined Honnery $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.