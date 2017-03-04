34°
Jailed Gympie mum skipped bail to care for sick kids

Jessica Grewal
| 4th Mar 2017 6:08 AM

A TROUBLED Gympie mother, who claimed she breached bail more than 50 times so she could spend Christmas with her seriously ill daughters, has been returned to jail indefinitely.

Shenoa Elizabeth Abbey, 39, was previously released pending the outcome of an assault charge.

She was arrested again last month after allegedly stealing a man's car at Nambour and using his credit card.

It is also alleged that over three months, she failed 53 times to report to the Gympie Police Station as required in her bail conditions and didn't tell officers when she moved house.

Sobbing and representing herself in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday, Abbey admitted she "hid out" with her husband and children after missing a court date and only left where she was staying when two of her daughters, who she said each had a form of blood cancer, needed to attend medical appointments.

But she said she did not appreciate the "magnitude" of that decision.

"I didn't know it was a new charge every time I didn't sign in," Ms Abbey said

"I just wanted to spend Christmas with my kids."

The court heard Abbey stayed at various addresses while on bail, including one, "just a few doors" from the Gympie Police Station.

She insisted she simply overslept the day she missed her court appearance and was only 15 minutes late.

She also claimed the story behind two of the fresh charges - unlawful use of a motor vehicle and fraud - was not as it seemed.

Describing the alleged victim as a "mate", Abbey said she was staying at his home at Nambour when he got drunk and started to "crack on to" her which made her uncomfortable.

She said she agreed to take the man's car to go and buy cigarettes but instead of returning to his house, drove to Gympie, bought food for her children and left the car and keys in a public area.

Crown Prosecutor Lara Soldi said Abbey's various other alleged breaches of community orders brought the total number of charges while on bail to 69.

She said it was clear Abbey could not comply with bail conditions, had not sought drug and alcohol counselling as directed and was not suitable to be released.

Abbey was remanded in custody until her next court date which has not been set.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Gympie Times

Topics:  bail breach failing to report jailed mum sheona elizabeth abbey

