Jailed Gympie man drew swastika on police station desk

A GYMPIE man who spent nine days behind bars until his release yesterday drew a swastika on the front desk of the Gympie Police Station in a wilful damage charge before the court.

James Allan Chrichton Smart, 24, had attended the front counter of the station just before noon on March 25 and spoke with an administration officer before being left unattended, Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Smart then drew a "clearly visible” swastika about 10cm in size on the counter top in blue pen. He had left the station by the time officers noticed the graffiti but CCTV footage showed him drawing it.

Smart, also facing the court on two breach of bail offences, one of driving with drugs in his saliva and one of possessing marijuana, did not remember drawing the swastika but accepted he had done so.

When police caught up with Smart at his Gympie home on August 21, he told them he had failed to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court on August 5 because he had no transport.

He claimed he had sent the court an email six days earlier.

He said he failed to turn up to the police station on August 19 - breaching bail conditions in the process - because he thought he could have "three no-shows without getting in trouble”, the court heard.

Smart entered guilty pleas to the three charges, as well as driving with methylamphetamine and marijuana residue in his saliva on the Bruce Highway at Caboolture on May 23, and possessing about 1.2g of marijuana.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Smart had spent nine days in jail and released him immediately on parole.

Mr Callaghan ordered Smart to serve 20 hours' community service for drawing the swastika and entered him into a $150 good behaviour bond.

He was also disqualified from driving for one month.