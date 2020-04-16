Jailed Gympie druggie on 17 more charges

Christopher William Slough, 31 and Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 29 were sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court last month for drug possession and supply. Leis was also sentenced in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday for drug and driving charges.

Christopher William Slough, 31 and Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 29 were sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court last month for drug possession and supply. Leis was also sentenced in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday for drug and driving charges.

ILLEGAL drugs and illegal driving were the vices that led a Gympie man back to jail yesterday.

Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 29 pleaded guilty to 25 drug and vehicle related charges when he appeared in a coronavirus affected courtroom.

Leis made his Gympie Magistrates Court appearance in Maroochydore by video link from jail, as the court system adjusted to the complexities of life under near-lockdown.

Leis was jailed in Brisbane Supreme Court on March 4, with co-accused Christopher William Slough, 31, after a drug raid at Leis’s Mothar Mountain property.

Justice Thomas Bradley rejected Leis’s claims that the $20,000 worth of amphetamine police found on the property was for personal use.

The Supreme Court was told police found 71g of ice and 21g of marijuana, along with drug making instructions, injecting equipment and a locked safe with $1750 in it.

The court noted Leis’s long history of crime, including drug crime, dangerous driving, stealing and assault and jailed him for three years, with parole eligibility from August 8.

Slough, with a much shorter criminal history, was given immediate parole.

But that was far from the end of it for Leis, who pleaded guilty in the magistrates court yesterday to 25 charges, including four of disqualified driving between March 18 and 20 last year, possession of drug implements and disqualified driving in an unregistered and uninsured car with false plates..

Magistrate Chris Callaghan imposed a concurrent jail sentence, saying this is probably what the Supreme Court judge would have done if the matters had all been dealt with together.

But Leis also faces at least five years without a licence, after Mr Callaghan imposed an absolute driving ban, something which requires him to apply to a magistrate to have his licence restored.