Jailed for raping woman in his car

A MAN who raped his brother's girlfriend in his car after a night out in Hobart's CBD has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

The rapist, whose name has not been released for legal reasons, had offered the woman a lift home but pulled his vehicle over when they were only 800m from her house, the Supreme Court of Tasmania heard on Friday.

Justice Michael Brett said the man tried to initiate sex with the woman, but pinned her down with his body weight after she made it "abundantly and expressly clear" she wasn't interested.

"She told you 'no' on numerous occasions and repeatedly pleaded with you to stop," he said.

"Of course, you did not stop. You were bigger than her. She was in a confined space in the passenger seat of the vehicle, and you had pinned her down with the weight of your body."

After the rape, the man drove the woman back to her home. She and her partner have since broken up.

Justice Brett said the woman courageously read a statement to the court that showed the "profound and longstanding" consequences she now lived with.

Justice Brett said the man's level of intoxication that night did not affect his moral culpability or mitigate the crime.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was later convicted by a Supreme Court jury.

Justice Brett sentenced the man to three years and six months, with a non-parole period of one year and nine months. He also placed the man on the sex offenders register for three years upon his release from jail.