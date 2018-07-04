Jailed for assault that caused life-changing injuries

A Gympie man has been convicted for assault after an incident last year.

IT WAS supposed to be a night out with mates at a Gympie pub, but instead a family's life was changed in an instant.

Daniel Eric James Murfitt was convicted of assault when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

The incident occurred on September 17 last year.

According to the police prosecutor, Murfitt only had two drinks in his system.

Murfitt's defence barrister told the court his client overheard a group of people talking about bashing someone up.

"They were talking big saying 'who are they going to beat up next',” he said. "My client heard this conversation and struck out at the complainant.

"Footage shows that my client was walking parallel to the complainant.”

The barrister said his client did not think the blow to the head was serious.

"It wasn't until some days later that he was told how significant the injuries were,” the barrister said.

As a result of the attack, Murfitt's victim underwent surgery due to a minor displacement of the jaw.

Murfitt has already spent time in jail for grievous bodily harm and he told his defence barrister he is scared to go back. Magistrate Andrew Sinclair noted the seriousness of the injuries, especially with the strike to the victim's head.

Murfitt has already paid $4000 to his victim, admitting he had made a "very stupid mistake.”

Murfitt was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the attack but will be out on parole on October 25.