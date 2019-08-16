Menu
GYMPIE COURT: Two people before the Gympie court yesterday needed deterrent sentences, the court ruled. Scott Powick
News

Jail threat for no licence, high fine for helping mates

Arthur Gorrie
by
16th Aug 2019 12:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Single mum's jail sentence

A SINGLE mother of two caught driving while disqualified in Coles Creek Rd was a repeat offender who needed to be deterred from breaking court orders, Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan said yesterday.

But Mr Callaghan said he took into account circumstances including her untenable house sharing arrangements, which included threats of violence and the fact that the house had run out of water four days previously.

Chloe Anne Brennan, 29 of Eewah Vale, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Coles Creek Road on July 15, following other court order breaches on May 14 and 20.

Mr Callaghan disqualified her for the mandatory two years, cumulative on the three months imposed on June 17 and sentenced her to three months jail, suspended for 12 months.

Good intentions

DILLAN Anthony Bigby's first offence was a big one, even though he thought he was doing the right thing, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Bigby pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content of .082 per cent after police found him at 2.50am on July 14, in a car "with numerous people and the key in the ignition”.

Another factor was that Bigby was a P-plate driver subject to a zero limit.

Bigby said his friends had been "highly intoxicated” and he thought he would get the car out of Mary Street, "to avoid fines”.

"I thought I would be under the limit,” he said.

"How could you be under your limit?” magistrate Chris Callaghan asked. "Your limit is zero.

"Parliament has made it an offence for anyone on a P licence to have any alcohol in the system when driving, because so many young people were killing themselves and their mates when adversely affected by alcohol,” he said. "While you thought you were doing the honourable thing, you were breaking the law,” he said.

"You and others of your age need to be deterred from driving while intoxicated, as police observed you to be.”

He fined $500 and imposed a four-month disqualification.

coles creek road court orders drink driving gympie court
Gympie Times

