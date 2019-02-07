Jail the next stop for drunken New Years Eve DV offender

VIOLENCE AT HOME: Jail next time for man who punched wife.

A SOUTHSIDE man with no previously recorded tendency to violence came close to jail this week, after Gympie Magistrates Court heard he had punched his wife in the face after drinking "way too much” on New Years Eve.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man intoxication was no defence.

The man, 25, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order on December 31.

"If you breach it by hitting her again, you will go to jail,” Mr Callaghan said.

The man also pleaded guilty to obstructing police on that occasion, as well as public drunkenness and obstruction on January 10.

The court was told police attended on New Years Eve after the incident, in which a verbal argument had become physically violent.

The man had to be restrained as he continued yelling at his partner and attempting to walk towards her, pushing a police officer in the process.

On the second occasion, police attended to home about 3.40am and spoke to females present.

The man said he had consumed about 16 cans of beer.

The man's lawyer told the court the man had no violence on his history, despite a background which included his father having been murdered and his mother recently dying.

"I seriously considered sentencing you to a term of imprisonment for the punch to the head of your wife, your partner,” Mr Callaghan said.

"You're drinking way too much,” he said, ordering 15 months probation with counselling and no conviction recorded.

"If you're sober, we can better protect her and the community at large,” the magistrate said.

"There must be no further offences and especially you must not hit her,” he said, adding that the conviction would be recorded next time, if the man breached the probation order and was re-sentenced.