Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A late night drive to the servo for panadol and smokes put this Gympie dad in hot water.
A late night drive to the servo for panadol and smokes put this Gympie dad in hot water.
News

Jail sentence for dad who risked it all for panadol, smokes

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LATE night trip to the service station left one Gympie father with the threat of jail time hanging over his head after he was caught driving while disqualified.

At 2:15am on June 4, Joshua Brent Holland, 37, drove his partner to a Shell petrol station to pick up panadol and cigarettes, and fill up the car.

Police patrolling the area pulled him over on Oak Street and checks revealed Holland’s licence had been disqualified for two years in late 2018, and Holland told police he knew he was driving illegally.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Holland faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence while disqualified.

His lawyer told the court Holland was a father of five, and was currently not working but was receiving Jobseeker payments.

The court heard he had previously worked at a sawmill but had lost his job due to COVID-19, and now lives “fortnight to fortnight.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked why he decided to drive knowing he had no licence.

“Why did he drive, was it a just a blatant thumb to the courts?” he asked.

Holland’s lawyer said the pair of them had “flu-like symptoms” but wanted to get panadol and smokes and the partner was too sick to drive.

Mr Callaghan gave Holland a six month suspended sentence and disqualified him from driving for six months.

“If you breach this you will go to jail,” Mr Callaghan warned him.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Recreational forest users’ applaud Jerome’s stance

        Premium Content ‘Recreational forest users’ applaud Jerome’s stance

        News ‘We have had a number of candidates and parties who have supported our agenda to allow the people of Queensland greater access to their public land, but prior to the...

        ‘Single biggest investment’ in teachers in Qld’s history

        Premium Content ‘Single biggest investment’ in teachers in Qld’s history

        Politics The Labor Government has pledged to spend an astonishing amount of money to recruit...

        POWER 40: Sneak peek at Gympie’s most influential #39

        POWER 40: Sneak peek at Gympie’s most influential #39

        News Standby as we introduce you to the 40 most influential and powerful men and women...

        Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month

        Premium Content Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month

        News In a matter of weeks a number of people have been hospitalised for snake bites in...