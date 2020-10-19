Jail sentence for dad who risked it all for panadol, smokes

A late night drive to the servo for panadol and smokes put this Gympie dad in hot water.

A LATE night trip to the service station left one Gympie father with the threat of jail time hanging over his head after he was caught driving while disqualified.

At 2:15am on June 4, Joshua Brent Holland, 37, drove his partner to a Shell petrol station to pick up panadol and cigarettes, and fill up the car.

Police patrolling the area pulled him over on Oak Street and checks revealed Holland’s licence had been disqualified for two years in late 2018, and Holland told police he knew he was driving illegally.

Holland faced the Gympie Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to driving without a licence while disqualified.

His lawyer told the court Holland was a father of five, and was currently not working but was receiving Jobseeker payments.

The court heard he had previously worked at a sawmill but had lost his job due to COVID-19, and now lives “fortnight to fortnight.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked why he decided to drive knowing he had no licence.

“Why did he drive, was it a just a blatant thumb to the courts?” he asked.

Holland’s lawyer said the pair of them had “flu-like symptoms” but wanted to get panadol and smokes and the partner was too sick to drive.

Mr Callaghan gave Holland a six month suspended sentence and disqualified him from driving for six months.

“If you breach this you will go to jail,” Mr Callaghan warned him.