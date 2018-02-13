Jail over alleged Mary Street 'drug spree break-ins'

ACCUSED: A man accused of the ransacking burglary of Mary Street shops last week has been remanded in jail after appearing in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court on MOnday..

ACCUSED: A man accused of the ransacking burglary of Mary Street shops last week has been remanded in jail after appearing in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court on MOnday.. Frances Klein

THE man accused of last week's Mary Street shop break-ins has told police it was a "drug spree" of which he has little memory.

Michael Robert Scott, 35, was refused bail on Monday, after a Gympie court ruled he had not demonstrated he could be relied on to turn up or refrain from re-offending.

The court was told Scott asked police if anyone had been hurt, because he could not remember what he had done.

Scott was suffering drug withdrawal in the Gympie Magistrates Court dock as he made his appearance after spending the weekend locked up.

"Jail is the best place for him," police told the court in a successful argument against bail.

Police told the court Scott had committed last week's offences while on bail.

"He is unwell, has swollen glands and has lost a lot of weight," his solicitor Elizabeth McAulay told the court.

"He is unable to cope with jail and needs the support of his family in Caboolture," she said.

She said Scott needed help for mental health issues and had "a significant issue with drugs."

Scott faces eight charges, including three of breaking into premises around the James Nash Arcade on February 7, one from the previous day and one of breaking and entering a house at Widgee Crossing, with criminal intent, on February 8.

He is also charged with breaking, entering and stealing at premises in Hyne Street, Gympie between January 28 and February 1.

"The community is better served with him in custody," the prosecutor said, referring to "the damage and disruption he's caused to our main street and those businesses".

"The fact he does not remember is a concern. He can get all the assistance he requires in custody," the prosecutor said.

He said there was concern about damage to property but also "potential risks to persons within the community should be become sufficiently intoxicated on drugs.

"The concerns on behalf of the community are significant," he said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan adjourned all eight charges, which also included unlicensed driving and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

"It is alleged you have committed these offences while on bail and that you said you were on a drug fuelled spree at the time.

"You had only just finished a long sentence," the magistrate said, noting Scott "gets back on drugs, commits offences, commits further offences while on bail for those offences."

He remanded Scott to appear in the court again on February 26.