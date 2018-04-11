Jail next for man who threatened to slit wife's throat

A MAN who breached a domestic violence order by moving back in with his spouse has been warned of jail if he ever breaches a court order again.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons had threatened to stab his partner while armed with a knife, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Police said they were told the man had threatened to "smash her face in and slit her throat” and had stabbed a lounge chair, slashed bed sheets and broken household items. The court was told the episode occurred during a high stress time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the man had breached court orders imposed because of his threats, for which he was given five months suspended jail.

"You've thumbed your nose at court orders,” he said.

"Had you assaulted her you would be going to jail.”

Mr Callaghan added a month to the existing suspended sentences.