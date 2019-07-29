Menu
An officer has been suspended at Woodford Correctional Centre.
Crime

Jail guard suspended, disciplinary action launched

29th Jul 2019 12:49 PM
A CUSTODIAL Correctional Officer from Woodford Correctional Centre has been suspended pending a disciplinary process relating to an allegation of being derelict in their duty.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said as a top-tier public safety agency the department was committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers," the spokesman said.

"Our officers play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the community by managing some of the most challenging people in society in highly dynamic situations.

"As the matter is subject to a confidential discipline process, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time."

jail prison sunshine coast woodfrod correctional centre
