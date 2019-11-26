Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Jail for ministers who fail to declare conflicts of interest

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
26th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINISTERS will face up to two years behind bars if they're found to have intentionally failed to disclose a conflict of interest or update their register of interests in time.

The new laws, recommended by the state's corruption watchdog following Treasurer Jackie Trad's failure to declare her family's Woolloongabba property purchase, will be introduced to Parliament this week.

The Crime and Corruption Commission found in September that Ms Trad's actions were not criminal, but should be.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk threw her support behind her Deputy Premier today amid renewed calls for her to resign from Cabinet.

It comes after Speaker Curtis Pitt referred Ms Trad to the Ethics Committee last week following the house saga.

The new laws could see Ministers jailed for up to two years or face a penalty including a fine.

The CCC recommended a criminal offence be created for when a Cabinet member does not declare a conflict of interest.

It also recommended Parliament create a criminal offence for when a member of Cabinet fails to comply with the Register of Members' Interests, and the Register of Members' Related Persons Interests.

The watchdog had recommended a penalty should apply, including possibly removing the member from office, if it's found their lack of compliance was intentional.

More Stories

conflict of interest crime and corruption commission editors picks ministers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        premium_icon How Gympie catapulted this drug onto Aussie streets

        News Report into narcotics reveals region played a sad, key part in the rapid expansion of the drug.

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        $40k lights too heavy for Gympie’s new Christmas tree

        News The scheduled lighting of the tree event will also be postponed to December 2020...

        100 Gympie teachers, support staff could be ‘locked out’

        premium_icon 100 Gympie teachers, support staff could be ‘locked out’

        News 100 Gympie Catholic school teachers and support staff could be locked out of their...

        DOCS fail: ‘It’s beyond a f---ing joke’

        premium_icon DOCS fail: ‘It’s beyond a f---ing joke’

        News “I never stopped fighting to help protect those girls."