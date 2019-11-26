Jail for ministers who fail to declare conflicts of interest

MINISTERS will face up to two years behind bars if they're found to have intentionally failed to disclose a conflict of interest or update their register of interests in time.

The new laws, recommended by the state's corruption watchdog following Treasurer Jackie Trad's failure to declare her family's Woolloongabba property purchase, will be introduced to Parliament this week.

The Crime and Corruption Commission found in September that Ms Trad's actions were not criminal, but should be.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk threw her support behind her Deputy Premier today amid renewed calls for her to resign from Cabinet.

It comes after Speaker Curtis Pitt referred Ms Trad to the Ethics Committee last week following the house saga.

The new laws could see Ministers jailed for up to two years or face a penalty including a fine.

The CCC recommended a criminal offence be created for when a Cabinet member does not declare a conflict of interest.

It also recommended Parliament create a criminal offence for when a member of Cabinet fails to comply with the Register of Members' Interests, and the Register of Members' Related Persons Interests.

The watchdog had recommended a penalty should apply, including possibly removing the member from office, if it's found their lack of compliance was intentional.